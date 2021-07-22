Here’s how much money Bengals received in national NFL revenue

The Cincinnati Bengals have set themselves up with a decent foundation for their rebuild. They’re hopeful Joe Burrow comes back healthy after being sidelined with a season-ending injury last year. The front office drafted his college teammate JaMarr Chase with their first pick of the 2021 NFL Draft, giving Burrow a great receiving core to work with. The defense is a bit lacking though, but they have some key pieces that should help the Bengals improve in that area.