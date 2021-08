Many of you have dogs, cats, and other animals that have not been alone since the start of the lock-down and you worry about leaving them. After months of having the constant sense of security and confidence that comes with having the family around, your pet will need to adjust to your absence. Join us for a discussion with Sandy Kamen Wisniewski, the founder and director of Animal Education and Rescue, NFP about how we can best help our pets (and ourselves) cope with change.