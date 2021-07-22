Kentucky police investigate death threats over grave moving

MANCHESTER, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky State Police are investigating after someone made death threats to Clay County school officials over plans to move graves from a cemetery on school property. The Lexington Herald-Leader reports the threatening emails started last week, a day after the Clay County Fiscal Court voted to authorize moving the graves. School officials couldn’t tell who sent the emails. Family members of some people buried at the Hoskins Cemetery have protested the plan to move the graves. An attorney for some of them says she doesn’t believe they would make death threats. She says they will sue if necessary.