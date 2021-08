Suning bounced back after an upset last week by Rogue Warriors, taking down LNG Esports in a dominant 2-1 series in the 2021 LPL Summer Split. Going into this League of Legends series, it was unclear who would come out on top since both teams looked dominant recently. Even though LNG lost a couple of series after a strong start of the split, they still look like one of the best teams LPL has to offer. Suning on the other hand had a weak start but has ramped up their performance and look stronger than ever, ready to take down other LPL behemoths to secure their LPL champion title.