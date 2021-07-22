Fifth Third CEO details bank’s acquisition strategy

President and CEO of Colony Bank Heath Fountain talks about merging with SouthCrest Bank and how this will expand Colony's presence across the state. Colony Bankcorp, Inc. today announced that it has completed the acquisition of SouthCrest Financial Group, Inc. ("SouthCrest"), the holding company for SouthCrest Bank, N.A. SouthCrest adds over $700 million in assets through its nine-branch network, creating the largest community bank, and fourth largest bank, in Georgia with assets of approximately $2.4 billion. Additionally, the Company announced it has completed the acquisition of The Barnes Agency, an Allstate appointed consumer property and casualty insurance agency in Macon, GA and has created a subsidiary to operate the Allstate agency under the name Colony Insurance.