Fifth Third CEO details bank’s acquisition strategy

By Steve Watkins
Cincinnati Business Courier
 12 days ago
Fifth Third Bancorp CEO Greg Carmichael has a specific plan when it comes to acquiring banks, even though that isn’t his top priority when it comes to buying other companies.

The Cincinnati Business Courier provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/cincinnati
Austin, TXfreightwaves.com

AIT continues expansion strategy with Intelligent Logistics, Spur Freight acquisition

After a number of strategic acquisitions in 2020, AIT Worldwide Logistics continues with another year of purchases to expand its facilities and supply chain services. AIT announced Tuesday it has acquired Austin, Texas-based Intelligent Logistics, including the assets under its trucking brand Spur Freight, for an undisclosed amount, to expand its asset footprint into central Texas.
Businessnojitter.com

Vonage’s UCaaS + CCaaS Journey: CEO Reflects on Strategy

Zoom’s plan to acquire Five9 continues to be analyzed from many angles, as highlighted in a host of articles, podcasts, and video blogs from industry analysts, summarized in this No Jitter article. Analysts have a broad view of the competitors in the combined unified communications and contact center markets — and are never short of opinions!
BusinessAppalachian News-Express

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. announces CEO retirement and succession plan

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTBI), parent company of Community Trust Bank, Inc. and Community Trust and Investment Company, with offices in Kentucky, West Virginia, and Tennessee, has announced that Jean R. Hale, chairman, president and chief executive officer of the company for the last 23 years will retire effective Feb. 7, 2022.
Economyalbuquerqueexpress.com

ev Transportation Services Engages MZ Group to Lead Strategic Investor Relations and Shareholder Communications Program

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2021 / ev Transportation Services Inc. ('evTS'), an electric vehicle manufacturer focused on the essential services and urban mobility markets, has engaged international investor relations specialists MZ Group (MZ) to lead a strategic investor relations and financial communications program across all key markets.
Businessaithority.com

XanEdu Publishing Announces New Organizational Structure, Aligned With Company’s Continued Growth and Focus On Innovative Solutions for Accessible Learning Experiences

XanEdu, an educational products and services company working with the higher education and K-12 markets, announces multiple changes to its organizational structure, including additions to the company’s Executive Leadership Team, effective August 1, 2021. “XanEdu continues to experience tremendous growth, thanks in part to our strong relationships with Open Education...
Businessfortworthbusiness.com

Southside promotes Blackstone to chief retail officer

Southside Bank has announced the promotion of Cindy Blackstone to Chief Retail Officer. Previously serving as Director of Retail Banking, Blackstone has been instrumental in creating numerous operational efficiencies to continually improve the customer banking experience. As Chief Retail Officer, Blackstone will utilize her vast banking knowledge and experience to...
Businessnationalmortgageprofessional.com

Anchor Loans Hires Andrew Jewett As SVP, Enterprise Sales

Formerly lead lending at Sundae Inc. Anchor Loans, the nation's leading provider of financing to fix-and-flip entrepreneurs, today announced that Andrew Jewett has joined the company as senior vice president, enterprise sales. In this newly created position, Jewett will be responsible for account management/segmentation, sales recruitment/training, new product development/deployment, marketing,...
BusinessValueWalk

Afterpay US CEO And Square CFO On $29B Acquisition

Following is the unofficial transcript of a CNBC interview with Square Inc (NYSE:SQ) CFO Amrita Ahuja and Afterpay (OTCMKTS:AFTPY) co-founder & co-CEO Nick Molnar on CNBC’s “Squawk on the Street” (M-F 9AM – 11AM ET) today, Monday, August 2nd. Following is a link to video on CNBC.com:. Square CFO And...
Businesscrowdfundinsider.com

Blockchain Association Singapore Appoints Richard Teng as Member of its Advisory Board

Reveals that it has appointed Richard Teng, former CEO at the Financial Services Regulatory Authority at Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), as a member to its Advisory Board. Teng brings extensive experience working in the global financial and Fintech industry across several different countries. Teng’s appointment has come at a time when there’s rising institutional interest, fast-paced innovation, as well as the tightening of regulations within the crypto-asset space.
Businessvaldostaceo.com

Colony Bank CEO Heath Fountain on the Completion of the SouthCrest Bank Merger

President and CEO of Colony Bank Heath Fountain talks about merging with SouthCrest Bank and how this will expand Colony's presence across the state. Colony Bankcorp, Inc. today announced that it has completed the acquisition of SouthCrest Financial Group, Inc. ("SouthCrest"), the holding company for SouthCrest Bank, N.A. SouthCrest adds over $700 million in assets through its nine-branch network, creating the largest community bank, and fourth largest bank, in Georgia with assets of approximately $2.4 billion. Additionally, the Company announced it has completed the acquisition of The Barnes Agency, an Allstate appointed consumer property and casualty insurance agency in Macon, GA and has created a subsidiary to operate the Allstate agency under the name Colony Insurance.
Businesschannele2e.com

M&A List: 21 Financial Services MSP Mergers and Acquisitions

M&A (merger and acquisition) activity across the managed IT services provider (MSP) sector remains strong. Indeed, ChannelE2E has covered more than 1,000 technology business buyouts since 2019, and many of those deals involve MSPs. Dig a little deeper, and you may notice the MSP M&A deals involve specific vertical markets....
Small Businesslynnwoodtoday.com

Sponsor spotlight: Banking strategies for market uncertainty

Planning for rising costs, accessing working capital, and investing in technology upgrades are just some of the ways local companies are navigating an uncertain time. I’m not an economist. I’m a banker. While I can’t predict what will happen in the market, I have the opportunity to speak with local business owners every day, which gives me a clear picture of the challenges facing local entrepreneurs. Currently, concerns about inflation, inventory management, and rising production costs come up in almost every conversation. While businesses are experiencing and addressing these challenges in different ways, banking support and services can be part of the solution. Here are a few examples.
BusinessTimes Union

NFP Acquires Aiken Insurances Ltd, a Dublin-Based Retail and Commercial P&C Insurance Broker

Acquisition provides further entry into Ireland and expands specialty expertise. NFP, a leading insurance broker and consultant that provides property and casualty (P&C), corporate benefits, retirement, and individual solutions, today announced it has acquired Aiken Insurances Limited (AIL). Dublin-based AIL is a retail and commercial insurance broker who has successfully operated in specialist sectors including professional indemnity/directors’ and officers’ liability insurance, complex commercial liability and property risks, including unoccupied property, as well as the leisure and entertainment and construction sectors.
Businessmartechseries.com

Friendable CEO Discusses the Company’s Vision, the Market Opportunity, Revenue and Growth Strategy in Published Audio Interview

Friendable Inc. a mobile technology and marketing company, announces the release of an audio interview with the Company’s CEO. The Interview comes on the heels of its Fan Pass Livestream platforms, version 2.0 release to the Apple App and Google Play Stores. The Company expects the approval and availability of the new 2.0 platform from the app stores next week and will announce their availability for download upon notice.

