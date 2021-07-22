Cancel
NBA

Giannis Antetokounmpo hilariously shot a free throw from the Bucks' parade bus and it took forever

By Mike D. Sykes, II
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
Giannis Antetokounmpo’s free throw shooting reached infamy on another level in the playoffs this year.

Not because he isn’t good at shooting them — which, he totally isn’t the greatest at shooting free throws. But it was mostly because he took so long to actually shoot them.

He had a number of 10-second violations while shooting free throws in the playoffs. It got so bad that fans of opposing teams began actually counting when he hit the free throw line. It was pretty hilarious — and it also may have given him a rhythm when shooting.

Regardless, it was hilarious. And, as we’ve seen all throughout these playoffs, Antetokounmpo isn’t afraid of making fun of himself at all.

That’s why it was so great when he shot a free throw from the team bus during the Bucks’ championship parade. And, of course, he took forever to do it.

You can just hear the count going in your head as he goes through the whole routine on the bus. This was awesome.

Don’t know who his target was on the shot but, whoever it was, they should hold on to that ball forever.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

Giannis Antetokounmpo
#Bucks
