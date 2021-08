LOS ANGELES, Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Liberty Hill Foundation (Liberty Hill), and the California Community Foundation (CCF) released an annual report today on their innovative youth development initiative, Ready to Rise: Expanding Opportunities for All L.A. County Youth (R2R). The report looks at R2R's success in increasing opportunities and resources for community-based youth development organizations that keep youth out of the legal system and help those in the system successfully transition back into the community.