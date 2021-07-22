Cameron outlines opioid settlement’s impact on Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky’s attorney general says the state stands to eventually reap more than $460 million from its share of a possible $26 billion settlement with opioid distributors and a drugmaker. The potential deal is with Johnson & Johnson and three distribution companies — AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson. Attorney General Daniel Cameron laid out details of the proposed settlement’s impact on Kentucky. He said Wednesday that states have 30 days to sign the deal. Cameron says his office is reviewing the proposed agreement. If approved, Cameron says Kentucky would stand to receive more than $460 million over 18 years to support Kentuckians struggling with addiction.