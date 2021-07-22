Glenville State College’s Robert F. Kidd Library houses unique carved bird display

GLENVILLE, WV – “When I carve and paint a bird, my objective is quite naturally to show the important identification markings, but above all, I try to capture the beauty of the bird – the beauty of shape and the beauty of color as I see it.” Those were the words of the late Claude Kemper, master wood carver and designer of the collection entitled ‘The Birds of My Hollow.’ His collection was given to Glenville State College (GSC) as a gift in 2000. It remains an exquisite showpiece of the College’s Robert F. Kidd Library.