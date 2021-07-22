Tampa Bay Innovation Center partners with TampaBay.Ventures

The coolest job in Tampa Bay literally belongs to Matthew Walsh. He sculpts blocks of ice into beautiful pieces of art that you might have seen. It starts with a 300 pound block of ice. Then Matthew, owner of Tampa Ice Sculpture, lets his creativity carve a beautiful piece of art. Sometimes he uses chisels and chainsaws as tools, but the Florida sun does come in handy to help finish his sculptures. You see, Matthew does all of his work outside and the suns rays give the art its final touches by smoothing out any rough edges as the ice melts.