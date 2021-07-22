Tampa Bay Innovation Center partners with TampaBay.Ventures
July 22, 2021 - The St. Petersburg-based Tampa Bay Innovation Center, a tech incubator and accelerator, has entered a partnership with Tampa Bay Ventures, a newly formed venture capital fund for early-stage technology startups based in Tampa Bay. "The Tampa Bay Innovation Center provides the ideal launchpad for local entrepreneurs to professionalize their concepts. The team at the center provides both the guidance and operational structures to founders, which often can be the most challenging component of building a company. We at TampaBay.Ventures share TBIC's vision of making the Tampa Bay region one of the best places in the world to found a technology company and are excited to support their work in the ecosystem," Andreas Calabrese, general partner at Tampa Bay Ventures, said in a news release.stpetecatalyst.com
