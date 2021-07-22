Cancel
Poughkeepsie, NY

‘REBUILDING IN THE WAKE OF A CHALLENGE:’ SERINO BRINGS AREA WOMEN TOGETHER FOR ANNUAL NETWORKING EVENT

By Sue Serino
nysenate.gov
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePOUGHKEEPSIE, NY –In an effort to bring local women together to help expand their personal and professional networks, Senator Serino held her Annual ‘Women’s Networking Event’ this week at Locust Grove in Poughkeepsie. With over 150 RSVPs for the in-person event, and even more attending virtually, this year’s networking event was the largest on record since Senator Serino launched the series in 2018.

