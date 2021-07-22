Chernobylite Will Release On Consoles On September 7th
All In! Games have revealed that they will now be releasing Chernobylite onto both Xbox and PlayStation consoles on September 7th. Developer The Farm 51 will make the game playable for current and next-gen consoles through backward compatibility, as well as releasing a simultaneous physical release on PS4 from Perp Games that includes a physical map of the Exclusion zone, a digital artbook, and more. You can check out more about the console version down below along with the latest trailer.bleedingcool.com
Comments / 0