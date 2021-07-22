Chernobylite Will Release On Consoles On September 7th

Indie games publisher Pixmain and indie development studio Somnium Games announced that Inked: A Tale Of Love is coming to consoles. The game was originally released on mobile devices back in March as players were able to explore a fun journey told through the art of pen art. Now the game will be available on PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch sometime later this year. You can read more about it here and check out a trailer for the game as we wait to hear more about it.