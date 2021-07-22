Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

S&P 500 Inches Higher as Falling Yields Hurt Bank Stocks, Lift Tech

investing.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvesting.com – The S&P 500 inched higher Thursday, as technology stocks received a boost from falling Treasury yields following data showing a surprise rise in weekly jobless claims. The S&P 500 rose 0.17%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.08%, or 26 points, the Nasdaq was up 0.30%. In the...

www.investing.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Technology Stocks#Lift Tech#Investing Com#U S Treasury#Pbct#M T Bank#Charles Schwab Corp#Schw#Msft#Wedbush#Google#Alphabet#Aapl#Amazon Com#Amzn#Cog#Bkr#Valero Energy Corporation#Domino S Pizza Inc#Dpz
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
Apple
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Markets
News Break
Facebook
News Break
U.S. Stocks
Related
Stocksinvesting.com

2 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy in August

Despite the resurgence of COVID-19 cases due to the spread of the Delta variant, the stock market has remained steady on the back of solid earnings results. And even though many analysts expect the stock market to witness a correction on concerns over a potential slowdown in the economic recovery, we think it could be wise to bet on quality stocks SS&C Technologies (SSNC) and Preformed Line Products (PLPC) because they both possess a solid combination of value, stability, and momentum features. So, let’s take a closer look at these names.The resurgence of COVID-19 cases due to the rapid spread of the highly contagious Delta variant has been worrying investors regarding the potential for it to slow down the economic recovery. In addition, the consumer price index increased 5.4% in June, and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) warned that inflation could be persistent.
StocksArkansas Online

Stocks end mixed after August starts off choppy

Stocks gave back some of their recent gains Monday after a day of choppy trading on Wall Street led the major indexes to a mixed finish. The S&P 500 slipped 0.2% in the final hour of trading after holding a slight gain for much of the afternoon. The benchmark index is coming off a weekly loss, though it ended July higher, its sixth straight month of gains. It remains within 0.8% of the all-time high it set a week ago.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Why Moderna's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA) shares are trading higher after the company announced the FDA granted Fast Track designation for mRNA-1345, its investigational single-dose mRNA vaccine against respiratory syncytial virus in adults older than 60 years of age. Respiratory syncytial virus is a common respiratory virus that generally causes cold-like symptoms.
Stocksinvesting.com

Saudi Arabia stocks higher at close of trade; Tadawul All Share up 0.46%

Investing.com – Saudi Arabia stocks were higher after the close on Tuesday, as gains in the Financial Services, Insurance and Media & Publishing sectors led shares higher. At the close in Saudi Arabia, the Tadawul All Share rose 0.46% to hit a new 5-year high. The best performers of the...
StocksShareCast

US open: Stocks mixed as Covid-19 concerns weigh on reopening plays

Wall Street stocks were mixed early on Tuesday as Covid-19 concerns weighed on reopening plays. As of 1520 BST, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.07% at 34,862.24, while the S&P 500 was down 0.04% at 4,385.50 and the Nasdaq Composite started out the session 0.34% weaker at 14,631.72.
Stocksinvesting.com

Near-Term Outlook Remains “Neutral/Positive”

The major equity indexes closed mostly lower yesterday with negative internals on the NYSE that saw lighter trading volume while the NASDAQ had positive internals on higher volume. The charts saw one shift in trend and two bearish stochastic crossover signals generated while the data is still sending a generally...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher on tech boost

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index opened higher on Tuesday after a long weekend with technology stocks leading the gains, while official data showed domestic factory activity in July grew at its slowest pace in five months. * At 9:30 a.m. ET (13:30 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s...
Stocksinvesting.com

4 Semiconductor Stocks to Buy in August

National governments and major companies in the semiconductor industry are investing heavily to boost the production of semiconductors to meet rising demand amid the commodity’s scarce supply worldwide. Consequently, analysts expect the supply shortage to subside gradually. Thus, shares of prominent players in this space—KLA Corporation (KLAC), Amkor (NASDAQ:AMKR), Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO), and DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG)—should keep gaining this month and beyond. Read on.A global semiconductor shortage has created a bottleneck in the automobile and consumer electronics industries. Under the U.S. Competition and Innovation Act, a federal investment of $52 billion in the semiconductor industry has been allocated to boost production and support the expansion of semiconductor foundries.
StocksShareCast

London close: Stocks finish firmer as BP and banks lift FTSE

London stocks managed a positive finish on Tuesday, underpinned by well-received earnings from the likes of BP and Standard Chartered. The FTSE 100 ended the session up 0.34% at 7,105.72, and the FTSE 250 was 0.35% firmer at 23,289.65. Sterling was in the green as well, last rising 0.15% on...
Stocksinvesting.com

Denmark stocks higher at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 up 0.23%

Investing.com – Denmark stocks were higher after the close on Tuesday, as gains in the Oil & Gas, Chemicals and Healthcare sectors led shares higher. At the close in Copenhagen, the OMX Copenhagen 20 gained 0.23% to hit a new all time high. The best performers of the session on...
Stocksinvesting.com

FTSE 100 back above 7,100, GBP higher, WTI falls back below $70/bbl

Smiths Group tumbles after deal to sell medical division. GBP higher as Covid cases not rising; BoE in focus. Investing.com – The FTSE 100 finished higher on Tuesday, closing above 7,100, benefitting from some positive earnings results. BP (LON:BP) shares helped propel the index higher after the oil major boosted...
Stocksinvesting.com

Apple, healthcare stocks lift S&P 500 amid Delta variant worries

(Reuters) -The S&P 500 rose on Tuesday on gains in Apple and healthcare stocks, even though concerns around a surge in the Delta variant of the coronavirus took some shine off an upbeat corporate earnings season. Ten of the 11 S&P indexes were trading higher, with energy stocks rebounding after...
Stocksinvesting.com

Canada shares higher at close of trade; S&P/TSX Composite up 0.42%

Investing.com – Canada equities were higher at the close on Tuesday, as gains in the Consumer Staples, Energy and Telecoms sectors propelled shares higher. At the close in Toronto, the S&P/TSX Composite gained 0.42% to hit a new all time high. The biggest gainers of the session on the S&P/TSX...
Stocksinvesting.com

S&P 500 Rides Energy, Health Care to Close at Record

Investing.com – The Dow closed near record highs Tuesday and the S&P 500 hit a new high, driven by rising energy and health care stocks. Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.8%, or 278 points, to close at 35,116.4, just shy of its closing high of 35,144.91. The S&P 500 added 0.8% to close at 4423.15, and the Nasdaq was up 0.6%.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Gain Ahead Of Earnings

U.S. stock futures traded higher in early pre-market trade after the Dow Jones dropped around 100 points in the previous session. Investors are awaiting earnings results from Alibaba Group Holding Ltd - ADR (NYSE: BABA) Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE: LLY), Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) and Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX).

Comments / 0

Community Policy