Gentle Giant Reveals New SDCC 2021 Star Wars and Marvel Statues

In October, Marvel Comics launches a new Star Wars: The High Republic spin-off comic book series with Trail Of Shadows by Daniel Jose Older and Dave Wachter. But as that book begins, another ends, the War Of The Bounty Hunters event which has seen Boba Fett and the frozen carbonite body of Han Solo targetted by the Empire, bounty hunters the Resistance, and Jabba The Hutt. But with its conclusion, Marvel Comics promises "With a shocker of an ending that sets up a revolutionary new status quo for Star Wars Comics". Mindless speculation – might Han Solo be revived before he gets to Jabba The Hutt's palace? Leading Marvel Comics to go on a completely different timeline or introducing some kind of workaround? Just a guess… but what else would be a revolutionary status quo for the comic book line? Here are Marvel's Star Wars solicitations for Octiver 2021 in full.