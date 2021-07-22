Gentle Giant Reveals New SDCC 2021 Star Wars and Marvel Statues
San Diego Comic Con 2021 has arrived, and Gentle Giant Ltd. has revealed three new collectibles for the big day. Both Marvel Comics and Star Wars are getting new additions, and kicking things off is Darth Maul. Standing 7" tall, this might Sith is known as Darth Maul returns but is featuring in his Concept Art design. Limited to 750 pieces, Star Wars fans will be able to add this very unique and exclusive statue to any collection. Flying in next is Boba Fett, who is now a part of Gentle Giant Ltd. Jumbo Kenner action figure line. This 12" figure is loaded with details straight from his original design and will even feature a firing rocket.bleedingcool.com
