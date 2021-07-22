Cancel
On the Move: Heather Boone

By Staff
upstatebusinessjournal.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHeather Boone joined Bank of America’s private bank team as a portfolio manager and senior vice president. She has 20 years of investment and client relationship management experience. Boone previously served as a senior investment strategist with Wells Fargo Private Bank for six years. She completed Leadership Tampa in 2009,...

