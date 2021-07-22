The Last of Us: Anna Torv Joins HBO Series Cast in Recurring Role

Exciting moves are taking place in the film industry, and HBO is working aggressively to keep viewers glued to their screens. It’s happening right here as you watch, thanks to the competition that is going on in the industry. Whenever you hear the word ‘I cannot confirm the budget,’ keep calm; it might be a project worth eight figures. That’s what Damian Petti, president of the IATSE 212, recently said in an interview about The Last of Us cost. And the speculation of what to expect is so high. It is supposed to be Canada’s most significant project.