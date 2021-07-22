Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

The Last of Us: Anna Torv Joins HBO Series Cast in Recurring Role

By Ray Flook
bleedingcool.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNeil Druckmann and Craig Mazin's HBO adaptation of The Last of Us continues adding to its cast, with Anna Torv (Fringe, Mindhunter) joining Pedro Pascal (Joel), Bella Ramsey (Ellie), Gabriel Luna (Tommy, Joel's younger brother), Nico Parker (Sarah), Merle Dandridge (resistance leader Marlene), and Jeffrey Pierce (Perry, a rebel in a quarantine zone), as well as Murray Bartlett and Con O'Neil (Frank & Bill, two post-pandemic survivalists). Torv's recurring Tess is a smuggler and hardened survivor in a post-pandemic world who (at least in the video game) works with Joel to survive and smuggle weapons in & out of Boston, and accompanies Joel on the mission to smuggle Ellie to the Fireflies.

bleedingcool.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Neil Druckmann
Person
Gabriel Luna
Person
Sarah
Person
Bella Ramsey
Person
Pedro Pascal
Person
Anna Torv
Person
Merle Dandridge
Person
Craig Mazin
Person
Murray Bartlett
Person
Jeffrey Pierce
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hbo#The Last Of Us#Hbo#Mindhunter#Frank Bill#Playstation Productions#Sony Pictures Television#Academy Award#Aida#Closeness#Bleeding Cool Tv#Instagram#Bctv Daily Dispatch#Bleeding Cool
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
TV SeriesPosted by
GAMINGbible

HBO's 'The Last Of Us' Pictures Tease Heartbreaking Prologue

Filming on HBO's live-action adaptation of The Last Of Us is now fully underway, and it looks like the production team is currently putting together its own version of original game's infamous prologue. Naughty Dog's 2013 masterpiece starts on the night of the 2013 Cordyceps outbreak that ends the world...
TV SeriesGamespot

The Last Of Us TV Show Adds Mindhunter's Anna Torv As Tess

Australian actress Anna Torv, who starred on Netflix's Mindhunter, has been cast as Tess in HBO's upcoming The Last of Us TV show, according to Variety. Torv is no stranger to the world of video games, as she voiced the main character in 2007's Heavenly Sword video game, reprising the role in the 2014 animated movie. In The Last of Us the video game, Tess was voiced and performed by Annie Wersching.
TV Seriesepicstream.com

The Last of Us HBO Series RELEASE DATE, Cast, Trailer, Story, Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey, News, Updates and Everything You Need to Know

List & Feature Writer I believe that our need for escapism makes fiction an important part of reality. One of the most popular video game series ever is getting its own TV series adaptation. Based on Naughty Dog’s 2013 game of the same name, which flawlessly combined horror and drama with rich, character-driven storytelling, The Last of Us will launch on HBO, where it is set to be one of the biggest shows the network has seen since the global phenomenon Game of Thrones.
TV SeriesA.V. Club

HBO's The Last Of Us series might be one of the most expensive shows ever made

In a local Alberta CTV news story discussing the filming of HBO’s The Last Of Us and the effect it has already had on small businesses in the province, one line raises eyebrows: a little detail about the massive budget. The post-apocalyptic video game series adaptation will apparently cost much more than $10 million dollars per episode, with a total budget in the hundred of millions, according to IATSE 212 president Damian Petti.
TV SeriesPosted by
Tom's Guide

The Last of Us HBO show: Everything we know so far

We continue to learn about HBO's The Last of Us show, as casting continues to trickle in, and news of a wildly large budget (on scale with Game of Thrones) just rolled in across the desk. The latest news includes casting of one of the game's voice actors, as well as Joel's daughter.
TV SeriesComicBook

The Last Of Us HBO TV Show Leak Reveals New Set Photos

New set photos of HBO's The Last of Us have surfaced online, not from HBO or anyone involved with the project, but a fan who was apparently able to just walk right up on set of the TV show, which just began production earlier this month. Unfortunately, the photos don't contain anything juicy, like Pedro Pascal as Joel or Bella Ramsey as Ellie, or even Gabriel Luna as Tommy.
TV Seriesvideogameschronicle.com

Here’s the first look at The Last of Us TV series set pics

New photos from the set of The Last of Us TV series show that filming is very much underway. Twitter user @necromonica1 travelled to a street in Alberta, Canada which has currently been redesigned to look like the streets of Austin, Texas. While there, she was able to take photos...
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

Love Life: Season Two Casting Announced for HBO Max Romantic Comedy Series

Love Life is getting ready for its second season on HBO Max, and the streaming service has now announced the cast for the romantic comedy series. Punkie Johnson, Leslie Bibb, John Earl Jelks, Arian Moayed, Kimberly Elise, Ego Nwodim, and Blair Underwood will appear in the second season which will follow a man (William Jackson Harper) when he starts a new search for love after a years-long relationship ends.
TV SeriesPopculture

'The Last of Us' Adds 'Mindhunter' Alum for Key Role That May Also Close Door on Netflix Series Returning

Former Fringe star Anna Torv has joined the cast of HBO's ambitious new series The Last of Us, inspired by the best-selling video game. Torv was cast as Tess, who played a significant role in the Naughty Dog-developed game for PlayStation 3 and 4. Torv previously starred in the Netflix series Mindhunter, which has been on "indefinite hold" since Torv and her co-stars' contracts expired in January 2020.
TV & VideosTVOvermind

HBO’s Last of Us to Cost $10 Million per Episode

Exciting moves are taking place in the film industry, and HBO is working aggressively to keep viewers glued to their screens. It’s happening right here as you watch, thanks to the competition that is going on in the industry. Whenever you hear the word ‘I cannot confirm the budget,’ keep calm; it might be a project worth eight figures. That’s what Damian Petti, president of the IATSE 212, recently said in an interview about The Last of Us cost. And the speculation of what to expect is so high. It is supposed to be Canada’s most significant project.
TV SeriesInverse

Dune: The Sisterhood: Release date, timeline, cast, and trailer for the HBO Max series

Brush up on your Bene Gesserit. Before the Spice could flow and Paul Atreides was born, the sisterhood of the Bene Gesserit existed in the world of Dune. In the lore of this dark and dangerous sci-fi galaxy, set to be introduced on screen by Denis Villeneuve’s studio blockbuster later this year, it’s difficult to overstate the power wielded by the order of the Bene Gesserit. But for those unfamiliar with Frank Herbert’s Dune novels, the importance of the Bene Gesserit can be confusing to explain.
TV Seriesspoilertv.com

The Last Of Us - Anna Torv Joins Cast

Fringe alum Anna Torv has joined the cast of HBO’s The Last of Us in a recurring role opposite Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey. The series, based on the widely popular 2014 PlayStation game of the same name, hails from Chernobyl’s Craig Mazin and The Last Of Us creator Neil Druckmann.
TV SeriesSuperHeroHype

Josh Segarra Joins the Cast of Marvel’s She-Hulk Series

Josh Segarra Joins the Cast of Marvel’s She-Hulk Series. One of The CW’s Arrowverse vets is about to make the jump to the MCU. According to Deadline, Josh Segarra has come aboard Marvel’s She-Hulk series on Disney+. Unfortunately, the identity of his character is still a mystery. Segarra previously appeared...
TV SeriesApple Insider

America Ferrera joins cast of Apple TV+ limited series 'WeCrashed'

America Ferrera has joined the cast of the Apple TV+ limited series "WeCrashed," which is based on the podcast of the same name documenting the rise and fall of WeWork. The Emmy winner, known for "Superstore" and "Ugly Betty," will star opposite Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway in the Apple series. "WeCrashed" will be an eight-episode drama that's an adaptation of the Wondery podcast. Ferrera is set to play Elishia Kennedy, described as a "brilliant young entrepreneur who's seduced into joining WeWork and whose life is turned upside down as a result,"according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Comments / 0

Community Policy