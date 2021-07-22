The Last of Us: Anna Torv Joins HBO Series Cast in Recurring Role
Neil Druckmann and Craig Mazin's HBO adaptation of The Last of Us continues adding to its cast, with Anna Torv (Fringe, Mindhunter) joining Pedro Pascal (Joel), Bella Ramsey (Ellie), Gabriel Luna (Tommy, Joel's younger brother), Nico Parker (Sarah), Merle Dandridge (resistance leader Marlene), and Jeffrey Pierce (Perry, a rebel in a quarantine zone), as well as Murray Bartlett and Con O'Neil (Frank & Bill, two post-pandemic survivalists). Torv's recurring Tess is a smuggler and hardened survivor in a post-pandemic world who (at least in the video game) works with Joel to survive and smuggle weapons in & out of Boston, and accompanies Joel on the mission to smuggle Ellie to the Fireflies.bleedingcool.com
