Upper Peninsula Man Found Dead At Base Of Arch Rock, Mackinac Island

UPDATE 7/23 – Police have determined that the man’s death was a suicide

The Mackinac Island Police Department announced that a man in his 40s fell from Arch Rock and died on Wednesday.

Mackinac Island Police Chief Doug Topolski says the man likely fell from the top of the natural limestone arch.

His body was found by somebody passing by around 9:15 a.m.

Arch Rock rises 146 feet above the Lake Huron shoreline and climbing on it is prohibited.

Topolski says no foul play is suspected.

Police have identified the man but no name has been released.