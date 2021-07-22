Cancel
9&10 News

Upper Peninsula Man Found Dead At Base Of Arch Rock, Mackinac Island

By 9and10news Site Staff
9&10 News
9&10 News
 12 days ago
UPDATE 7/23 – Police have determined that the man’s death was a suicide

The Mackinac Island Police Department announced that a man in his 40s fell from Arch Rock and died on Wednesday.

Mackinac Island Police Chief Doug Topolski says the man likely fell from the top of the natural limestone arch.

His body was found by somebody passing by around 9:15 a.m.

Arch Rock rises 146 feet above the Lake Huron shoreline and climbing on it is prohibited.

Topolski says no foul play is suspected.

Police have identified the man but no name has been released.

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend.

