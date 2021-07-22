The bombing of Hamburg foreshadowed the horrors of Hiroshima

Many do not realize that World War II technically lasted more than half a century as no peace treaty was ever signed ending the state of war between Germany and the western Allies. The war only formally came to an end when the “Two Plus Four” Treaty which permitted the reunification of Germany, came into effect in March 1991. The Western Allies occupied West Berlin & governed it as a jointly administered de-facto puppet state for 45 years as no West Berlin law could be enacted without the express approval of all three of their American, British and French military overseers. Despite being an official member of NATO for 35 years, West Germany remained a partly or fully militarily occupied power during the entirety of its existence, never being given full sovereignty over its own citizens and territory by the U.S., U.K. and France.