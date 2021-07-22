Cancel
The bombing of Hamburg foreshadowed the horrors of Hiroshima

By Erin Blakemore
nationalgeographic.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOperation Gomorrah was the first time Allied forces targeted civilians—using an innovative technology that rendered German radar all but useless. Paul Peters staggered out of the bunker, driven into the Hamburg street by the increasing heat bomb after bomb had inflicted on his apartment building. As people rushed outside, they were hit with hurricane-force winds, flying sparks, and burning debris.

