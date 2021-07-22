Cancel
Battlefield 2042 bonus mode revealed as Portal, contains classic maps

By Ben Kerry
pcinvasion.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDICE has revealed its secret mode for Battlefield 2042 today, at EA Play 2021. The mode, titled Battlefield Portal for 2042, brings together a bunch of classic Battlefield content under one roof, including maps, weapons, gadgets and more. The mode is community driven, providing a playground of classic content for fans of the franchise.

www.pcinvasion.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Battlefield 1942#Battlefield 3#Dice#Battlefield 2042#Battlefield Portal#Caspian Border#Noshahr Canals#Ea Play
