FRUITLAND — The search continues for 5-year-old Michael Joseph Vaughan, of Fruitland, who was last seen near his home on Southwest Ninth Street at about 6:30 p.m. Tuesday evening. Police are still urging vigilance from the community and asking property owners to thoroughly search their property — outbuildings, vehicles, irrigation ditches and any place a small child might hide or become stuck — as well as video footage for any sign of a small child in the area.