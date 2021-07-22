Effingham County Highway Department Announces Oiling Of Moccasin Road
Effingham County Highway Department will be oiling Moccasin Road (CH 6/1600th Ave) and North Altamont Blacktop (CH 25/300th St) on Friday (7/23) starting at 7 am. On Monday (7/26), oiling will resume at 7 am on North Altamont Blacktop (CH 25/300th St) and then move to CH 3/100th St (North of Beecher City) and then East to CH 5/500th St weather permitting. Please be aware there will be delays during this process, so please use alternate routes during these times. The County also requests that everyone use caution for a few days after oiling, as dusty conditions and loose rock may be present.www.effinghamradio.com
