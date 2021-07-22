Cancel
Neal Casal Tribute Album to Feature Steve Earle, Grateful Dead's Bob Weir and Phil Lesh, More

By A.D. Amorosi
SFGate
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSinger-songwriter-guitarist Neal Casal, who died of a suicide in August 2019, was the kind of artist who did not become a household name but was widely admired by other artists. While he released some 14 solo albums, he also performed in bands with the Black Crowes’ Chris Robinson and (pre-cancelation) Ryan Adams as well as veteran L.A.-based outfit Beachwood Sparks. He was also a respected photographer and appeared in several films (he strummed behind Gwyneth Paltrow in 2011’s “County Strong,” and played on Owen Wilson’s version of David Soul’s “Don’t Give Up on Us, Baby,” for the goofy “Starsky & Hutch” comedy with Ben Stiller).

