The Living Urn Acquires Growing Home Farms US Operations

A few hot peppers are on the plants, along with some flowers and the promise of more to come. Since it has been quite rainy, the chilis are taking a while. For someone like me, who seems to put a little hot pepper spice, seed and sauce on many a food item, it is quite a time to practice patience. Started in April in seed trays, the pepper plants would really like some more sun so as to produce more peppers. In New Mexico, the hot peppers are featured on the license plate, to show their commitment to heat and the multicolored spicy fruit. They too have received lots of rain, but a recent trip to the Taos Farmers market yielded a farmer/grower who put a lot of spicy chili powder into a bag which I have brought home to enhance many an upcoming meal. At his bustling Saturday morning farmers market, where the majority of the sellers only took cash or check, not a credit card, and also in the majority were vendors selling vegetables, honey, eggs and mushrooms. Only one vendor selling meat (goat) and most everyone focused on vegetables, fruit, herbs and flowers. The growers were the draw and the results of their hard work were on display. And something else was delightful to see int he Land of Enchantment, another declaration on their license plate out there in the mountainous and lovely New Mexico that I saw at the farmers market-two would-be poets. Two fellas sat side by side on stools with a small table which propped a manual typewriter. They each were offering for passersby to name a topic so one of them could type a poem, right then and there.