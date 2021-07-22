NIGA Tradeshow: Collaboration is king when integrating groundbreaking tech into casinos

FABICash® is the award-winning leader in providing the most reliable cash access, cashless solutions and Title 31 AML compliance services to its casino partners. The FABI team is excited to be exhibiting again at NIGA and eager to show off the technology they’ve been developing over the last year. FABI recognizes the new reality of responsible gaming. They have partnered with the major gaming, sports and race platform providers to facilitate a fully cashless gaming experience through the FABIWallet®, which allows the patron to play at slot machines and tables, place sports bets and play online without the need for a cage or kiosk visit. In addition, FABI Mobile PIN Debit and credit allows the player to purchase chips with a mobile Clover device.