NIGA Tradeshow: Collaboration is king when integrating groundbreaking tech into casinos
When Resorts World Las Vegas opened earlier this month, it was not only the first all-new casino on the Strip in 10 years, but also a preview of the future of gaming. Billed as the first casino where guests can pay for anything at the property with cashless payments, the groundbreaking technology is integrated into all aspects of the Resorts World property. Patrons can avail themselves of everything from blackjack and steaks to T-shirts and slots by downloading the Resorts World app and using an e-wallet.www.cdcgamingreports.com
