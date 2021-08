Sonja Morgan was called out by her co-stars during this week’s Real Housewives Of New York City episode after a night of partying turned violent. During a cast trip to Salem, Massachusetts, the women were enjoying a dinner when Morgan and Bershan Shaw, who appears on the show as a friend of Ramona Singer’s, became engaged in an altercation. Shaw riled up the group by calling them boring and referring to them as “grandmas,” and later calling Morgan a clown, which didn’t sit well with the whole group. But Sonja, who has been depicted on the show as getting drunker than everyone else when they go out, later lashed out as their argument escalated, and ended up breaking a glass fire extinguisher case.