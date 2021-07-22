Cancel
Simone Biles credits boyfriend Jonathan Owens with keeping her ‘sane’

By Francesca Bacardi
Page Six
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSimone Biles gushed over boyfriend Jonathan Owens in a heartwarming birthday tribute, calling the the football player her “favorite person.”. “Here in Japan it is already my favorite persons birthday 🖤 HAPPY 26th BIRTHDAY BABE. @jowens_3 I love you so much. Can’t wait to celebrate you when I get home!” the gymnast, who’s currently in Japan competing in the Olympics, wrote alongside multiple photos of the pair.

