IU QB Penix earns All-Big Ten honors
INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana quarterback Michael Penix Jr. received another preseason accolade as one of 10 players to earn preseason All-Big Ten honors on Thursday morning. A media panel selected the 10-player list, with five players from the east and west division. Penix Jr., passed for 1,645 yards with 14 TDs and 4 interceptions and scored two more rushing TDs before going down with a torn ACL on Nov. 28 against Maryland. He averaged a Big Ten-leading 274.2 yards per game (18th nationally) and recorded a 136.54 pass-efficiency rating.www.heraldbulletin.com
