Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
United Nations

UN rights body names panel to probe Israel, Palestinians

wcn247.com
 12 days ago

GENEVA (AP) — The U.N.’s former top human rights official will be part of a new permanent panel investigating abuses in Israel, Gaza and the West Bank. The chairperson of the 47-member U.N. Human Rights Council appointed former South African judge Navi Pillay to lead a commission of inquiry established following the 11-day May conflict between Israel and the militant group Hamas. Pillay served as the U.N.'s high commissioner for human rights from 2008 to 2014. Israel has criticized the creation of the panel and accused the Geneva-based Human Rights Council of bias against the Jewish state.

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Navi Pillay
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Palestinians#Un#Israel#Un#Ap#U N Human Rights Council#South African#Hamas#Jewish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Human Rights
Country
Palestine
News Break
United Nations
Related
Worldkdal610.com

Ruling on East Jerusalem flashpoint evictions postponed

JERUSALEM (Reuters) – Palestinians facing eviction from Jerusalem’s flashpoint Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood will have to wait for a ruling that will determine their fate after a discussion in Israel’s Supreme Court on Monday ended without a final decision. Four Palestinian families petitioned the high court to hear their appeal and...
United NationsMinneapolis Star Tribune

UN creates permanent body to address challenges of racism

UNITED NATIONS — The U.N. General Assembly approved a resolution Monday establishing a Permanent Forum of People of African Descent to provide expert advice on addressing the challenges of racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia and intolerance. The resolution adopted by consensus by the 193-member world body also calls for the forum...
Middle Eastktwb.com

Haniyeh re-elected as chief of Palestinian Islamist group Hamas

GAZA (Reuters) -Ismail Haniyeh has been elected to a second term as head of Hamas, the Palestinian Islamist group that controls the Gaza Strip, two Palestinian officials told Reuters on Sunday. “Brother Ismail Haniyeh was re-elected as the head of the movement’s political office for a second time,” one official...
Middle Eastbaltimorenews.net

Israel threatens to confiscate Palestinian land in Bethlehem

Churches for Middle East Peace (CMEP) has a long history with Tent of Nations, a family owned farm located in the southwest hills of Bethlehem. Owned and operated by the Nassar family, the land is not only an active farm but a dedicated space for peace and reconciliation work. If you've traveled with CMEP to the Holy Land, there is a good chance that you visited the farm and were greeted at the entrance to their farm by a stone that had their guiding principle, "we refuse to be enemies," emblazoned on it. Recent events have raised the concern that the farm is at increased risk of destruction or confiscation.
Middle EastCleveland Jewish News

IDF increases number of Palestinians eligible to work inside Israel

The Coordinator for Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT), Maj. Gen. Ghassan Alian, informed Palestinian Authority senior officials of a rise in the number of Palestinians eligible to work in Israel, the Israel Defense Forces announced on Wednesday. The decision by COGAT follows a conversation held last week between Israeli...
El Cajon, CAeastcountymagazine.org

PRO-ISRAEL RALLY HELD IN EL CAJON; PALESTINIANS MARCH IN PROTEST

Arabs, Jews, Black community, Latinos, and Whites divided between both groups. View a special ECM video report: https://youtu.be/YT4tOLvpGYA. Photos, left: Latinos for Israel, photo by Briana Gomez, pro-Palestinian marchers, photo by Gary Fields. July 27, 2021 (El Cajon) – Pro-Israel and pro-Palestinian groups held large rallies Sunday afternoon in El...
Middle EastUN News Centre

Free, fair Palestinian elections, must include East Jerusalem: UN experts

Landmark elections in the Occupied Palestinian territory must be rescheduled soon and include East Jerusalem, three UN independent human rights experts said in a statement on Monday. The first parliamentary and presidential elections in 15 years were scheduled to take place in May and July, respectively. But they were postponed...
Middle EastBirmingham Star

Over 140 Palestinians hurt in clashes with Israel troops: medics

Over 140 Palestinians were hurt during the clashes, including nine by live fire, 34 by rubber-coated bullets and 87 by tear gas. The riot was instigated in the area of Givat Eviatar outpost. Two soldiers were also injured and taken to hospital. More than 140 Palestinians were hurt Friday in...
PoliticsUS News and World Report

Former UN Rights Boss to Head Probe Into Israel, Hamas Alleged Crimes

GENEVA (Reuters) - Former United Nations human rights chief Navi Pillay will head an international commission of inquiry into alleged crimes committed during the latest conflict between Israel and the Islamist group Hamas in Gaza, the U.N.'s Human Rights Council said in a statement on Thursday. The council agreed in...
United Nationsalbuquerqueexpress.com

UN chief underlines commitment to justice for Iraq's Yazidi community

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has urged the Iraqi authorities to swiftly implement a new law to assist Yazidi survivors of ISIL atrocities, the UN said on Tuesday in a statement marking seven years since the extremist group brutally targeted the religious minority and other communities. The Yazidi Survivors Law, adopted in...
United NationsVoice of America

UN Report: Torture Widespread in Iraqi Detention Centers

GENEVA - The United Nations accused the government of Iraq of the widespread torture of detainees held in the country’s detention centers. A U.N. report covers conditions in the centers from July 1, 2019 to April 30, 2021. Torture and ill treatment are prohibited under international law. Iraq ratified the...
PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

UN Security Council condemns attacks on Afghan civilians

The U.N. Security Council condemned deliberate attacks on civilians in Afghanistan and all instances of terrorism “in the strongest terms” on Tuesday, while declaring its opposition to restoration of rule by the Taliban. In a press statement agreed by all 15 members, the U.N.’s most powerful body called on the...
United Nationswcn247.com

UN chief: Threat to global peace from Islamic State rising

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres says in a new report that the threat to international peace and security from the Islamic State extremist group is rising. He points to an “alarming” expansion of its affiliates in Africa and its focus on a comeback in its former self-declared “caliphate” in Syria and Iraq. The report to the U.N. Security Council circulated Tuesday. It says IS and other terrorist groups have taken advantage of “the disruption, grievances and development setbacks” caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, both on the ground and online.
United NationsUN News Centre

Marking Seven Years Since Islamic State Attacked Yazidi in Iraq, Secretary-General Says Holding Perpetrators of ‘These Heinous Acts’ Fully Accountable Remains Essential

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:. Today marks seven years since Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) brutally targeted the Yazidis in northern Iraq. Thousands of Yazidis were subjected to unimaginable violence on account of their identity, and until today, many remain in displacement camps or are still missing. These heinous acts committed by ISIL may amount to war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide. Full accountability of their perpetrators remains essential.
Militaryraleighnews.net

Fourth Palestinian shot in past week by Israel Defense Forces

PALESTINIAN TERRITORIES - A 20-year old Palestinian youth was shot dead by Israeli army soldiers on Thursday as he attended the funeral of a 12-year old boy who had been similarly killed by Israeli troops a day earlier. The funeral took place in the West Bank town of Beit Ummar.
Middle EastThe Jewish Press

Agreement reached Between PA and Qatar on Transfer of Funds to Gaza

The Palestinian Authority and Qatar have reached an agreement on the transfer of Qatari aid to the Gaza Strip. Hamas has also folded and accepted the new agreement — and the involvement of the PA in the transfer process — while 27,000 Hamas officials will be included among the recipients of the funds.

Comments / 0

Community Policy