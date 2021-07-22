UN rights body names panel to probe Israel, Palestinians

Churches for Middle East Peace (CMEP) has a long history with Tent of Nations, a family owned farm located in the southwest hills of Bethlehem. Owned and operated by the Nassar family, the land is not only an active farm but a dedicated space for peace and reconciliation work. If you've traveled with CMEP to the Holy Land, there is a good chance that you visited the farm and were greeted at the entrance to their farm by a stone that had their guiding principle, "we refuse to be enemies," emblazoned on it. Recent events have raised the concern that the farm is at increased risk of destruction or confiscation.