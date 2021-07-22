Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

A Classic Summer Cocktail Recipe To Make At-Home + Tips To Cleaning Your Copper Mug

KXAN
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe classic Moscow Mule is a favorite for a reason! It’s the perfect simple summer cocktail with its fizzy, spicy, and refreshing ginger lime flavor! Moscow Mules consists of vodka, ginger beer, lime juice, and are usually garnished with a lime wedge and mint leaves. We’ve spiced things up…literally, and swapped out the ginger beer for Pratt Standard True Ginger Syrup— Let’s just say, it’s a game-changer!

www.kxan.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wash Copper#Vodka#Moscow Mule#Food Drink#Mint Looking#Homewetbar Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Recipeseatwell101.com

Picnic Salads: 21 Salad Recipes that are Perfect for a Picnic

Picnic salad recipes – Celebrate summer, warm weather and the great outdoors with these delicious picnic salad ideas. Whether it’s a casual, fun weekend picnic at your favorite spot, or an organized event at a park with friends, these fresh and easy picnic salad recipes fit any lifestyle or diet and are sure to please. Enjoy!
Food & DrinksPosted by
The Penny Hoarder

How to Make a Cheap Charcuterie Board for Under $30

Charcuterie boards have gone from favorite appetizers at restaurants to party staples you can DIY with grocery store ingredients that cost less than you might think. You don’t have to be a chef or caterer to make an elegant, crowd pleasing charcuterie tray full of cured meats, cheeses and complementary snacking accessories. You also don’t have to spend big bucks.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Salon

Grab a jar of Nutella and store-bought puff pastry and you're 15 minutes from dessert decadence

The first time I had Nutella was at one of those off-brand combo pizzeria-arcades that exist in the shadow of Chuck E. Cheese. Despite the questionable surroundings — animatronic animals that occasionally blipped to life, flickering lights, everything smelling vaguely of singed plastic — the chocolate hazelnut spread, which was used to coat a sweetened pizza crust and then covered with fresh-ish fruit, was a revelation.
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

What a chef eats at a restaurant: MasterChef judge Jock Zonfrillo shares his MASSIVE order - including eight entrée dishes, three types of pastas, roast chicken and dessert

MasterChef Australia judge Jock Zonfrillo has offered a look at what he typically eats at a restaurant - including three types of pastas, roast chicken, schnitzels, eight entrée dishes and dessert. The celebrity chef shared a now-viral TikTok video showing off his epic lunch order, along with a cheeky caption:...
Food & Drinksfitfoodiefinds.com

Homemade Iced Tea

Cheers to the best homemade iced tea on the internet! This 6-ingredient iced tea recipe is as easy as it is delicious. Make a pitcher today!. Is there anything better than a refreshing glass of iced tea on a warm summer day? We think not! Which is why we’re thrilled to share this oh so delicious homemade iced tea recipe. All you need are 6 ingredients (one is water!), and you’re a few steps away from a glass of iced tea.
Food & DrinksABC 4

The Orange Peel used 1,750 cases of fresh strawberries because “you can’t ‘fake’ that real fruit taste”

This smoothy, boba tea, and Açai dream shop, nothing is pre-mixed or pre-made, it’s fresh and delicious every time. The Orange Peel uses a non-dairy base made with dried coconut milk that creates a sweet and creamy texture. They then combine this scrumptious base with fresh high-quality fruits and fruit juices and produce one awesome healthy and delicious drink.
RecipesYoga Journal

2 Perfect Summertime Ice-Pop Recipes

We’ve got a secret for you: Popsicles are not just for kids. In fact, you can create some pretty amazing ice pops that not only take you back to hot summer afternoons at the pool, but are nutritionally satisfying. Here are two recipes we’re making on repeat this summer. Vegan...
Recipeseatwell101.com

30 Easy Chicken Recipes for Summer

Summer chicken recipes are one of our favorite things to make because they’re so quick and simple to make! When it’s hot outside, all we really want to eat is something on the light side, like Salsa Chicken Lettuce Wraps. These summer chicken recipe ideas are so simple to make and will elevate your Summer meals rotation for your friends and family. Enjoy!
RecipesWashington Post

7 hearty salad recipes to make for dinner

What is a salad, really? Sure, it can be a pileup of fresh veggies, but it can also be a combination of hot and cold ingredients, with grains or even fresh fruit tossed in. When you hit the right combination of elements, a salad can be a hearty, filling main course.
Recipesmomtrends.com

3 of Our Favorite Summer Blueberry Recipes

There is not much I enjoy more than than whipping up my favorite recipes with all the delicious produce you can find in the summertime. I, admittedly, am more of a baker than a cook, so fruit filled recipes are kinda my jam. And if we're talking about cocktails...they're really my jam. Haha!
Recipesthemanual.com

The 11 Best Watermelon Recipes To Sweeten Up Your Summer

In the dead heat of summertime, we’ll try anything to keep cool. We eat ice cream, drink spiked cold brew coffee, put ice down our trousers…well maybe not that last one, but you get the point. The OG summertime food straight from Mother Nature, designed to keep us cool, is the watermelon.
Recipesvinepair.com

9 of the Best Tequila Highball Cocktail Recipes for Summer

As the summer months wind down, there is still plenty of time to enjoy refreshing drinks. You can count on tequila to present lighter, fruit-forward cocktail options such as the Margarita and Paloma, which pair seamlessly with picnics and beach days. And highball cocktails are casual, easy-to-concoct drinks that pair well with hot weather. For those unfamiliar, a highball cocktail is served with a small amount of base alcohol and large amounts of non-alcoholic mixers. Then, of course, they are served in a highball glass.
Musicfroggyweb.com

Best GORP Mix for Your Summer Road Trip

Summer. The season for road trips. The average road trip is 150 miles, lasting 4 hours with 4 people in the car. What’s your favorite part of the trip? Games? Listening to music? FOOD?!. I have a GORP (Good ‘Ole Raisins & Peanuts) mix for you. (The key ingredient? Sea...
Recipesmeigsindypress.com

Nana’s Kitchen: Jell-O Recipes

Greetings, home cooks, welcome to Nana’s Kitchen. Jell-O Trivia (answers at end of article) In 1936 Jell-O came out with a cola flavored Jell-O. True or False. The residents of what United States city eat more lime flavored Jell-O than any other U.S. city. What were the first flavors of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy