The recent announcement by global industrial automation player ABB that it was acquiring Spanish mobile robot company ASTI reinforces something we all knew – AMRs (autonomous mobile robots) have a big future in the industrial sector. While we cannot say what ABB paid, we do know that ASTI is aiming for 2021 revenues of roughly $50m. We also know that, having enjoyed growth of over 25% in recent years, and also itself having acquired Germany-based InSystems Automation in 2019, ASTI is now the 4th largest vendor of mobile robots in Europe by revenue.