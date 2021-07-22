Cancel
Health

D-H surgeon performs first AR-assisted shoulder replacement surgery in U.S.

By NHBR Staff
nhbr.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn orthopaedic surgeon at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center played a key role in the development of a new technology to improve the accuracy, efficiency and longevity of shoulder replacement surgery. John-Erik Bell, MD, worked with medical device developer Medacta to create the NextAR Shoulder application, the first augmented reality surgical application with intraoperative guidance for total shoulder replacement cleared by the Food and Drug Administration.

