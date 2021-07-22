D-H surgeon performs first AR-assisted shoulder replacement surgery in U.S.

While we’re not there yet, we may be approaching a point where we’re facing a significant skills shortage among surgeons. A 2017 study by Meritt Hawkins found that 52 percent of orthopedic surgeons were 55 and older, as were 48 percent of general surgeons. As many surgeons approach retirement age, there is a pressing need to up-skill and up-level the next generation of surgeons, especially with demand for a range of surgical procedures for the Baby Boomers, from knee and hip replacements to abdominal procedures, rising quickly. Surgical robotics may be an important part of the solution for upskilling the tens of thousands of experienced and talented surgeons that will be needed in the coming decades.