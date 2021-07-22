11 Soothing Pre-Sleep Habits for a Restful Night and Productive Next Morning

If you know you need more sleep—or better sleep—and aren't quite sure how to make it happen, it's time to talk about pre-sleep habits that might help. Busy schedules and busy brains cut into precious sleep time, whether it’s a conscious decision or not, which is why so many of us have had to sit down and make a plan for how we’re going to get more sleep. A lot of it comes down to pre-sleep habits we can incorporate at night for high-quality rest (and a productive morning the next day as a great bonus).