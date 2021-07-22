Flyers trade Shayne Gostisbehere to Coyotes for cap relief

The subject of a Chuck Fletcher search since shortly after he became Flyers general manager, Rasmus Ristolainen seems to know what makes him an attractive fit in Philadelphia. "I would say I'm a player that the other team hates to play against, and I try to be pain in the ass," Ristolainen said Friday in his first interview as a member of the Flyers. "I can do everything – play penalty kill, power play; I can pass the puck, I can shoot the puck and I can play any type of role."