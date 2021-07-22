Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Flyers trade Shayne Gostisbehere to Coyotes for cap relief

By Matt Mullin
phillyvoice.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe NHL's "trade freeze" expired at 1 p.m. on Thursday, and the Flyers apparently didn't waste any time getting involved. By leaving several of their highly-priced players exposed to Seattle in Wednesday night's expansion draft, the Flyers were hoping to get some much-needed salary cap relief as they look to retool following a disappointing end to the 2020-21 season, one that ended without a playoff berth a year after earning the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference during the bubble play-in.

www.phillyvoice.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shayne Gostisbehere
Person
Nolan Patrick
Person
Ryan Ellis
Person
Chuck Fletcher
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flyers#Kraken#Gm#Predators#Nhl Draft#Phillyvoice Sports
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Arizona Coyotes
News Break
General Motors
News Break
NHL
News Break
Hockey
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Sports
Related
NHLphillyhockeynow.com

Former Flyers goalies find new homes on the East Coast

The Philadelphia Flyers were in the market for a backup goalie in free agency and signed Martin Jones to a one-year, $2 million contract. With a new tandem of Carter Hart and Jones in the crease, former Flyers goalies Brian Elliott and Alex Lyon were forced to find new teams.
NHLwcn247.com

Flyers send D Gostisbehere and draft picks to Arizona

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Flyers have sent one-time cornerstone defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere to the Arizona Coyotes along with second- and seventh-round picks in next year’s draft. Moving on from Gostisbehere gives the Flyers about $4.5 million in salary cap relief over the next two seasons, setting them up to continue a roster overhaul. Coyotes general manager Bill Armstrong says Gostisbehere will be a solid addition to the team's blue line. The 28-year-old had a strong rookie season in 2015-16 but his play tailed off dramatically after that.
NHLCBS Sports

Coyotes' Jay Beagle: Traded to Arizona

Beagle, Loui Eriksson, Antoine Roussel, the ninth overall pick in Friday night's Entry Draft, a 2022 second-round pick and a 2023 seventh-round pick were traded by the Canucks to the Coyotes in exchange for Conor Garland and Oliver Ekman-Larsson on Friday, TSN.ca reports. This deal essentially boils down to the...
NHLsports360az.com

Coyotes Trade Captain Ekman-Larsson In Blockbuster Deal

The Coyotes executed one of the biggest trades of the NHL offseason Friday afternoon, sending defenseman and team captain Oliver Ekman-Larsson to the Vancouver Canucks along with restricted free agent forward Conor Garland in exchange for three players and three draft picks. The blockbuster trade, finalized less than three hours...
NHLDelaware County Daily Times

Flyers trade for Ristolainen ahead of NHL entry draft

The subject of a Chuck Fletcher search since shortly after he became Flyers general manager, Rasmus Ristolainen seems to know what makes him an attractive fit in Philadelphia. "I would say I'm a player that the other team hates to play against, and I try to be pain in the ass," Ristolainen said Friday in his first interview as a member of the Flyers. "I can do everything – play penalty kill, power play; I can pass the puck, I can shoot the puck and I can play any type of role."
NHLThe Hockey Writers

Flyers Need to Make a Tarasenko Trade Work

The past few days have been hectic for the Philadelphia Flyers. After acquiring defenseman Ryan Ellis from the Nashville Predators in exchange for defender Philippe Myers and forward Nolan Patrick over the weekend, it seems management is still not done. Every offseason, the Flyers are linked to some big-name player...
NHLtucsonpost.com

Coyotes, Kings trade prospects in four-player swap

The Arizona Coyotes and Los Angeles Kings each traded a pair of prospects on Saturday in a four-player deal. The Coyotes will receive forward Bokondji Imama and defenseman Cole Hults, while the Kings get forwards Brayden Burke and Tyler Steenbergen. Imama, 24, scored nine goals and had 14 points in...
NHLcrossingbroad.com

Flyers Trade Jakub Voracek to Columbus Blue Jackets

The Flyers and the Columbus Blue Jackets have agreed to a one-for-one swap of longtime forward Jakub Voracek for 32-year-old forward Cam Atkinson. It’s a homecoming for Voracek, who was originally drafted by Columbus 7th overall in the 2007 NHL draft. The Flyers acquired him in a deal for Jeff Carter in 2011.
NHLYardbarker

Coyotes’ Close to Trading Kessel, Kuemper and Dvorak?

The Arizona Coyotes have been among the busier teams over the course of this past week. They’ve made a couple of interesting moves, including taking on big contracts and made a blockbuster trade that saw them send Oliver Ekman-Larsson and Conor Garland to the Vancouver Canucks. Apparently, they aren’t done trying to wheel and deal and names like Phil Kessel, Christian Dvorak, Clayton Keller, Nick Schmaltz, and goaltender Darcy Kuemper are all available for trade, as are newly-acquired forwards Jay Beagle and Antoine Roussel.
Schenectady, NYDaily Gazette

The Parting Schotts Podcast: Talking Saratoga horse racing, Shayne Gostisbehere trade, Bucks’ NBA title

On the latest edition of “The Parting Schotts Podcast,” Gazette sportswriter Mike MacAdam joins me to review Week 2 of the Saratoga horse racing season and preview Week 3. Later, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer joins the show to discuss the trade of former Union College hockey standout Shayne Gostisbehere by the Philadelphia Flyers to the Arizona Coyotes.
NHLThe Hockey Writers

Flyers News & Rumors: Twarynski, Gostisbehere, 2021-22 Schedule & Ristolainen

Welcome to Philadelphia Flyers News & Rumors. Topics for this edition include the Seattle Kraken’s selection of Carsen Twarynski from the Flyers in the 2021 NHL Expansion Draft on July 21, the trade with the Arizona Coyotes involving Shayne Gostisbehere, the release of the 2021-22 NHL schedule, and the trade with the Buffalo Sabres for Rasmus Ristolainen. The NHL Draft is July 23-24 and free agency begins on July 28.
NHLsemoball.com

Sabres trade Ristolainen to Flyers; Reinhart could be next

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) -- General manager Kevyn Adams is just getting started after launching his offseason overhaul of the Buffalo Sabres by trading defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen to the Philadelphia Flyers on Friday. Forward Sam Reinhart might be next. While stressing a deal hasn't been competed, Adams confirmed a Sportsnet.ca report...
NHLmarkerzone.com

ARIZONA PICKS UP DEFENCEMAN SHAYNE GOSTISBEHERE

Shayne Gostisbehere is now a member of the Arizona Coyotes. The Philadelphia Flyers traded him to the desert, along with 2022 2nd round pick and 7th rounder that initially belonged to the Montreal Canadiens. The Flyers get nothing in return. Gostisbehere was left exposed in the Seattle expansion draft but...
NHLabc23.com

Flyers Trade Voracek for Atkinson

The Philadelphia Flyers were busy this weekend. They sent Forward Jakub Voracek to the Columbus Blue Jackets in a Trade. The 13 Year Pro spent 10 of those Seasons with the Flyers, racking up 738 Points in 968 Games. He was originally Drafted by the Blue Jackets, where he had 134 Points in 241 Games from 2008 to 2011.
NHLBirmingham Star

Panthers trade D Anton Stralman to Coyotes

The Florida Panthers traded defenseman Anton Stralman, prospect Vladislav Kolyachonok and a 2024 fourth-round pick to the Arizona Coyotes for a 2023 seventh-round pick Monday. The move, officially announced by the Coyotes, frees up approximately $5.5 million in cap space for Florida. "We are very pleased to add Anton to...
NHLhockeyinsiders.net

#BREAKING Flyers And Blue Jackets Pull Of Blockbuster Trade.

The Philadelphia Flyers and general manager Chuck Fletcher continue to make some very big noise this offseason and Fletcher has just made another huge move. NHL insider Elliotte Friedman reports that the Flyers have traded forward Jakub Voracek. Voracek is headed to the Columbus Blue Jackets and in return the...
NHLfullscalephilly.com

Flyers defensive retool complete after Ristolainen trade

After sending Shayne Gostisbehere to Arizona yesterday, Flyers GM Chuck Fletcher stated:. It was like Fletcher knew something was already in motion, and as it turns out that was an understatement. Sending Ghost and some picks to the Coyotes for “future considerations” was not the most exciting trade ever, especially when those considerations equal nothing. Cap space is that valuable these days apparently. So, was this trade what most Flyer fans were clamoring for? From the initial reaction I witnessed, I would have to answer with an emphatic “no.”
NHLNHL

Instant Analysis: Flyers Trade for Ristolainen

The team sent its 2021 first-round NHL Draft pick, defenseman Robert Hägg and a 2023 second-round pick to Buffalo for 26-year-old defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen. Less than a week after acquiring Ryan Ellis to serve as the right-side partner to Ivan Provorov on their top pairing, and one day after trading Shayne Gostisbehere and two draft picks (2022 second-round pick and 2022 seventh-round selection) to the Arizona Coyotes for $4.5 million of cap relief, the Flyers made a very bold trade.
NHLYardbarker

Oilers Still Discussing Darcy Kuemper Trade With Coyotes

The Edmonton Oilers inked veteran goaltender Mike Smith to a two-year contract last Saturday afternoon. That locked in one half of the goaltending tandem that GM Ken Holland hopes to employ next season. What the other half of that tandem looks like, however, remains to be seen. Holland has goalie...

Comments / 0

Community Policy