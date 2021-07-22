Flyers trade Shayne Gostisbehere to Coyotes for cap relief
The NHL's "trade freeze" expired at 1 p.m. on Thursday, and the Flyers apparently didn't waste any time getting involved. By leaving several of their highly-priced players exposed to Seattle in Wednesday night's expansion draft, the Flyers were hoping to get some much-needed salary cap relief as they look to retool following a disappointing end to the 2020-21 season, one that ended without a playoff berth a year after earning the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference during the bubble play-in.www.phillyvoice.com
Comments / 0