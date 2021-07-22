Bar Tabs: Inflated Complaints

Albert Einstein may have said that “compound interest is the 8th wonder of the world.” And I’d like to add to that statement: my principle is too damn high. When talking to folks across generations about debt, these two factors can make a world of difference when strategizing how to pay back debt and what debt looks like. Let’s take student tuition costs for example. In 1980, it cost on average $10,227 to attend a private, four-year institution for a year. Forty years later, the cost more than tripled, totaling $34,059 in 2020. Given that taking out a loan today usually results in a higher principle and that the exponential growth of compound interest… err, compounds, comparing the experiences we face paying off debt to the experiences our parents or mentors have had paying off theirs can be like comparing apples to poisoned apples.