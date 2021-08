In a recent letter to the editor, Mike Halperin, a friend of mine, opined that Coach Harsin was wrong for stating that getting the Covid vaccination is an individual choice, and he would not make it mandatory. I think that the Coach’s viewpoint is the correct one, for several reasons. First, let me say that I have been vaccinated myself and am an advocate for its use. One size does not fit all in this case, however, as many people have good reasons not to take the vaccination. People who have had Covid don’t need it. Kids, who don’t die from Covid, don’t need it. There has not been a long enough period of observing the consequences of the vaccine to rule out serious side effects.