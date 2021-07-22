Cancel
Hoover, AL

What it's like when Big 12 teams Texas, Oklahoma invade SEC Media Days | Estes

 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOOVER, Ala. – I’ve gotten used to writing with people talking loudly behind me. It’s happening as I type this, in fact. Arkansas offensive lineman Myron Cunningham, like all other players this week at the SEC Media Days’ main podium, is having to talk over the on-air studio analysts laughing and shouting and conducting interviews in the back of the same ballroom. The unrelenting buzz of the SEC Network stops only when coaches speak.

Texas Statedailyjournal.net

Big 12’s Texas, Oklahoma make request to join powerhouse SEC

Texas and Oklahoma made a request Tuesday to join the Southeastern Conference — in 2025 —- with SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey saying the league would consider it in the “near future.”. The wheels are in motion for a monumental move in college sports, but the Longhorns and Sooners are not...
Kansas Statesaturdaydownsouth.com

Kansas leaving the Big 12? KU to new conference reportedly picking up steam

It’s looking more like Kansas could be the next program to leave the Big 12. Mike Vernon appeared on 610 AM in Kansas City to discuss conference realignment, particularly how it relates to Kansas. Vernon shared, that from what he is hearing, KU moving to the Big Ten is starting to look more likely compared to as recently as 24 hours ago.
College Sportsbeauregarddailynews.net

What does the decommitment of Jacoby Mathews mean for LSU football recruiting?

LSU football lost a highly coveted prospect for the class of 2022 but added two others and their first class of 2023 recruit in what was an eventful five days of recruiting. Five-star safety Jacoby Mathews (6-foot-2, 205 pounds) decommitted from LSU on Friday after committing in April. Three-star tight end Mason Taylor (6-4, 230) from St. Thomas Aquinas in Florida, the son of Pro Football Hall of Fame defensive end Jason Taylor, and four-star interior offensive lineman Emery Jones (6-4, 341) at Catholic B.R. both committed to the Tigers, Jones doing so hours after Mathews decommitted.
Texas StatePosted by
hillcountrynews

Stay or go? What are options for Big 12’s leftover teams once OU, Texas leave for SEC.

The biggest question currently looming over the remaining members of the beleaguered Big 12 Conference boils down to a single word — unity. Will they work together to …. In an effort to improve our website and enhance our local coverage, HillCountryNews.com has switched to a membership model. Fill out the form below to create a free account. Once you're logged in, you can continue using the site as normal. You should remain logged in on your computer or device as long as you don’t clear your browser history/cookies.
College Sportsnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Texas, Oklahoma’s departure for SEC appears imminent, no matter what Big 12 offers

By the end of business Monday, Texas and Oklahoma could officially be headed out of the Big 12, putting the conference on life support. Less than a week after a report that Texas and Oklahoma had approached the Southeastern Conference about membership, the first real dominoes are expected to start falling this week. Where they eventually stop and the impact on the whole of college football is the great unknown at this point.
Florida StatePosted by
Tampa Bay Times

What might Texas, Oklahoma to SEC mean for Florida’s schools?

Texas and Oklahoma formally began the latest round of conference realignment Monday when they announced they won’t be renewing their media deals with the Big 12. Officially, the joint announcement said both schools “intend to honor” their agreements with the league through the 2024-25 athletic year. Unofficially, it said they’re ready to begin the official proceedings that will allow them to leave the Big 12, almost certainly for the SEC.
Oklahoma StatePosted by
247Sports

Looking ahead: What Oklahoma's schedule might look like in the SEC

NORMAN, Okla. — It's now safe to say this thing could be quite a ways further down the road than any of us ever realized. After The Houston Chronicle reported that Oklahoma and Texas reached out to the Southeastern Conference about the possibility of joining up in the coming days, which has since been corroborated by many sources coast-to-coast, athletic directors and chief executive officers from both schools have now reportedly not participated in an emergency meeting with the Big 12 Conference, even when invited.
Lexington, KYkentuckysportsradio.com

One big question on every team following SEC Media Days

After four long days, the spectacle is over and SEC Media Days has officially come to an end. And with it, we are one step closer to the season actually beginning. Our KSR crew crushed its coverage over the last few days, but with the fellas now back on the road from Hoover to Lexington it feels like a good time to put one, big bow on what we saw this week.
Oklahoma Statethefocus.news

What is Big 12's 'grant of rights'? Term explained as Texas and Oklahoma inquire about joining SEC

A massive conference realignment could be on the horizon for college football as Texas and Oklahoma have reportedly contacted the SEC about joining them. The move could create the country’s first superconference, although any move would require a 75 per cent majority vote of the conference’s current schools. Nevertheless, it is huge news, with Big 12’s grant of rights one of the key terms to understand.
Oklahoma StatePosted by
Domagoj Vidovic

Texas and Oklahoma Leaving the Big Twelve to Join the SEC

The news that started to circle around earlier this week have just been rumors - but now, they have been confirmed. Texas and Oklahoma will be leaving the Big Twelve to join the SEC. Besides shaking up the Big Twelve and SEC, it changes things for schools all around the country as expansion and realignment are now on everyone’s mind.
Oklahoma Statewvsportsnow.com

The Big 12 Responds to the SEC Approving Oklahoma and Texas

The SEC has officially — and unanimously — voted to accept both Oklahoma and Texas into the conference, effective July 1, 2025. And now, the Big 12 has responded. AP‘s Ralph D. Russo shared Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby’s statement, and it’s safe to say he’s still not pleased with the two biggest conference members exiting the Big 12 for the SEC.
Oklahoma Stateallfans.co

We are hazing Oklahoma and Texas upon joining the SEC. Here’s what pledgeship will be like for the newest members

In case you hadn’t heard, the Southeastern Conference is in the process of doing the thing where it expands and adds more schools to its footprint of destruction, glory and woe. The University of Texas at Austin and the University of Oklahoma, now having filed for divorce from the Big 12, are expected to officially reach out to the SEC in the coming days, weeks or moments about joining its ranks, pushing the total number of teams in the conference to a total of 16 members.

