What it's like when Big 12 teams Texas, Oklahoma invade SEC Media Days | Estes

NORMAN, Okla. — It's now safe to say this thing could be quite a ways further down the road than any of us ever realized. After The Houston Chronicle reported that Oklahoma and Texas reached out to the Southeastern Conference about the possibility of joining up in the coming days, which has since been corroborated by many sources coast-to-coast, athletic directors and chief executive officers from both schools have now reportedly not participated in an emergency meeting with the Big 12 Conference, even when invited.