COVID-19 News For Western Mass 7-22-21

(Easthampton, MA) – Breakthrough COVID cases being reported in Easthampton are in people of many ages. The city reports four cases of COVID-19 in people who are fully vaccinated against the virus. The breakthrough cases are in people ranging from their teens up to adults in their 50s. None have been hospitalized. Easthampton health officials strongly urge anyone who may have been exposed to COVID or who is showing symptoms, get tested as soon as possible, regardless of your own vaccination status.