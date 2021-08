Over the course of a long baseball season, it often feels like there is one moment that sets the tone for the rest of the way. In 2004 it was the big homestand against the Yankees in late July. Coming off a dispiriting three-game sweep earlier in the month — one punctuated by a 13-inning loss highlighted by Derek Jeter’s famous dive into the stands and John Flaherty’s walk-off single — the Red Sox fought back and proved they wouldn’t be intimidated by their longtime rivals. First Jason Varitek fought Alex Rodriguez, then Bill Mueller hit a walk-off home run against Mariano Rivera, and not long afterwards the Red Sox won 14 of 15 games to solidify their place as an American League contender.