A French citizen is one of six people arrested on suspicion of being involved in an attempt on MadagascarPresident Andry Rajoelina’s life in the latest episode of the political chaos gripping the Indian Ocean island.“One of the arrested people is French, two of them are bi-national - Madagascan and French. The three others are Madagascan,” Rodellys Fanomezantsoa Randrianarison told a news conference late on Thursday.He added that two of those arrested previously worked for the French military. Madagascar is a former French colony.Local authorities have been investigating the alleged assassination since June, according to the Island’s Attorney General Berthine Razafiarivony,...