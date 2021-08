Light up your child‘s bedroom with the HROOME Unique Dinosaur Wood Table Lamp. This home accessory has adimmable touch light switch that emits a warm white light. In fact, it has three light settings: Low, Medium, and High. The Low setting is ideal for use as a nightlight, while the High setting is bright enough for study. Meanwhile, the warm light creates a cozy atmosphere in any room. What’s more, the minimalist dinosaur shape has an adjustable body and looks great in any room. Moreover, the LED chip light source has no flicker and is safe for your family’s eyes. It also helps you save on costs compared to traditional light bulbs. Finally, the lamp features solid wood and durable screws. That way, you can be sure it’s safe for your kids.