Video Games

Battlefield Portal May be the Revolution That the Brand Needs

By Editorials
gamepressure.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBattlefield Portal will enable us to create our own rules in online games. Thanks to extensive but simple tools we will be able to run wild in Battlefield 2042. Electronic Arts revealed new game mode to appear in Battlefield 2042 – Battlefield Portal;. It will allow for the creation of...

www.gamepressure.com

Comments / 0

Video GamesDigital Trends

Battlefield Portal brings past games, powerful creative tools to 2042

We already knew that Battlefield 2042 was going to be an ambitious shooter. The multiplayer-only game ups the ante with 128 player matches, dynamic weather, and more. But EA has taken the game to another level with a surprising new game mode. Battlefield Portal is 2042’s equivalent of Fortnite’s creative...
Video Gamesdotesports.com

Battlefield Portal includes factions and soldier archetypes from previous titles

Battlefield Portal, the community-driven platform included with Battlefield 2042, will allow players to create custom game modes and experiences using assets from previous games like factions and soldier archetypes. Battlefield Portal was officially revealed earlier today and players got their first look at what the new platform will include. Players...
Video Gamesaltchar.com

Battlefield 2042 Portal trailer released, contains Bad Company references

Battlefield games can get quite intense when you're paying attention to everything in the environment while hoping a well-adjusted sniper doesn't blow your face off from a bush half the map away. It appears that Battlefield 2042 's Portal mode will be the exact thing you might need after such an adventure, in order to unwind and relax a bit while having some silly fun.
Video GamesEscapist Magazine

Battlefield 2042 Portal Mode Enables Community Content Creation

Battlefield 2042 will add a game mode called Battlefield: Portal that allows players to engage with content made by the community. The mode was revealed during EA Play Live 2021 and comes from Rippled Effect Studios, previously known as DICE LA. The community-driven experience was described as one of Battlefield 2042‘s key gameplay pillars and is something that the DICE team has been interested in exploring for more than a decade.
Video GamesGame Informer Online

Ripple Effect Explains How Battlefield 2042's Portal Works And Coding For Newbies

Earlier today, Ripple Effect Studios debuted Battlefield Portal, a new creative suite for players to essentially build the Battlefield match of their dreams. From pulling from previous games' assets to being able to get silly like going a round with nothing but defibrillators, Portal offers a lot of freedom for players to enjoy. That being said, the Logic Editor requires a little coding goodness, so how easy it that for those that may be completely new to this sort of editing? Turns out, pretty easy!
Video GamesGematsu

Battlefield 2042 unveils community-driven platform Battlefield Portal

Publisher Electronic Arts and developer DICE have announced Battlefield 2042 community-driven platform Battlefield Portal. Here is an overview of Battlefield Portal, via Electronic Arts:. Battlefield Portal is a community-driven platform within Battlefield 2042 that will let you create and find fantastic experiences made by the series’ creative and passionate community....
Video GamesPlayStation LifeStyle

EA Officially Unveils Battlefield Portal Where Players Can Create Their Own Sandbox Experiences in Battlefield 2042

EA and Ripple Effect Studios took to EA Play Live to confirm the existence of Battlefield Portal, a Battlefield 2042 mode that allows players to create their own Battlefield sandbox experiences. The creation suite offers a range of maps, weapons, vehicles, rule sets, and game modes from the upcoming title as well as a handful of previous Battlefield games. Those who don’t want to create their own matches can instead play all of the creations uploaded by other players.
Video Gamesvitalthrills.com

Dead Space Remake, Battlefield Portal and More Announced by EA

During today’s EA Play Live, Electronic Arts announced a remake of Dead Space, the new Battlefield Portal, GRID Legends, Apex Legends Emergence, Lost in Random, and the second season of Knockout City. DEAD SPACE. EA studio Motive announced that Dead Space, the sci-fi classic survival horror game, will be returning...
Video Gameswashingtonnewsday.com

The Portal Mode in Battlefield 2042 combines four games into one package.

The Portal Mode in Battlefield 2042 combines four games into one package. Electronic Arts introduced Portal mode, a new sandbox-style game mode for “Battlefield 2042” that essentially combines four different “Battlefield” games into one complete and highly customizable package that the community may play around with, during EA Play. Portal...
Video GamesCollider

‘Battlefield Portal’ Trailer Reveals Players Can Create Their Own Rules of War

Battlefield 2042 will be weaponizing nostalgia in the most inventive way possible with the introduction of Battlefield Portal, a community-driven platform that will allow players to revisit familiar settings from previous games on their own terms. If the mayhem-filled official trailer is anything to go by, Portal may be the biggest step towards delivering a truly new and innovative era of Battlefield.
Video Gamesimpulsegamer.com

RIPPLE EFFECT STUDIOS REVEALS BATTLEFIELD PORTAL AT EA PLAY LIVE, AN ALL-NEW COMMUNITY-DRIVEN EXPERIENCE COMING TO BATTLEFIELD 2042

Today at EA PLAY Live, Electronic Arts and Ripple Effect Studios, the Los Angeles-based studio led by Christian Grass, revealed Battlefield™ Portal, the next exciting experience coming to Battlefield™ 2042. A first for the Battlefield franchise, Battlefield Portal is a community-driven platform designed to offer a huge variety of imaginative experiences by giving players the tools to set their own rules and build their own definitive Battlefield experience – and share them with other people. Battlefield Portal will be available at launch as one of three core Battlefield 2042 experiences. In addition to Portal, players will also have access to All-Out Warfare, which includes the next generation of fan-favorite modes Conquest and Breakthrough, and Battlefield™ Hazard Zone, the all-new, high-stakes squad-based experience set to be revealed closer to launch.
pcinvasion.com

Battlefield 2042 bonus mode revealed as Portal, contains classic maps

DICE has revealed its secret mode for Battlefield 2042 today, at EA Play 2021. The mode, titled Battlefield Portal for 2042, brings together a bunch of classic Battlefield content under one roof, including maps, weapons, gadgets and more. The mode is community driven, providing a playground of classic content for fans of the franchise.
Video Gameswccftech.com

Battlefield Portal Features Maps from Battlefield 1942, Battlefield Bad Company 2, Battlefield 3 and an Impressive Level of Customization

Battlefield Portal is the official name of Ripple Effect's top-secret game mode for Battlefield 2042. EA already confirmed (following some leaks and rumors) that it would feature remastered maps from earlier titles in the franchise, but after seeing the developers' presentation, we can safely say that's really just the tip of the iceberg.
Video GamesWashington Post

New Portal tool promises Battlefield community epic customization options for ‘Battlefield 2042’

From the first time it was mysteriously referenced in public, DICE developers have repeatedly described Battlefield Portal, the newly-revealed creative mode for the upcoming “Battlefield 2042” as a “love letter” to their community. During the hour-long EA Play livestream Thursday, that letter was unsealed. Its contents showcased a new mode in which players can use a free tool to customize multiplayer matches in a plethora of detailed ways to craft and share unique, playable experiences using assets from “Battlefield 2042” and several past installments of the franchise. Now, DICE’s developers are hoping the community will embrace its overtures and go on to make lots and lots of beautiful Battlefield babies, so to speak.
Video GamesGeeky gadgets

EA Play Live 2021 unveils Grid Legends, Battlefield Portal and more

If you missed the recent EA Play Live 2021 you can catch up on all the news, games and updates from Electronic Arts at your leisure. During the presentation EA unveiled a new racing game Grid Legends from Codemasters offering live-action performances in a single player storyline. Together with the new Battlefield Portal mode that will allow you to create your very own custom match types that can be shared with the games community.

