The Living Urn Acquires Growing Home Farms US Operations

TORONTO, July 24, 2021 /CNW/ - Halo Collective Inc. ("Halo" or the "Company" (NEO: HALO) (OTCQX: HCANF) (Germany: A9KN), a vertically integrated cannabis company, has entered into an asset purchase agreement effective July 23, 2021 (the "Asset Purchase Agreement") pursuant to which its wholly-owned subsidiary ANM, Inc. ("ANM") will acquire the William's Wonder Farms ("William's") cannabis cultivation business in Oregon, including all trademarks, light dep flower, licenses issued by the Oregon Liquor Control Commission (the "OLCC") and subject to OLCC approvals, equipment, and related operating assets (the "Transaction").