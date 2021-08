Scouting Report: The Nice C Folding Table is the table you didn’t know you needed at the beach—it’s portable, easy to set up, and makes picnics a breeze. The only thing I love more than eating is eating outside. So after surviving the long, cold New York City winter, I’m ready to jump at the first signs of summer. Now’s my chance to turn my gloomy indoor lunch into a festive picnic at the beach or my local park. But for a girl who loves dining al fresco as much as I do, I absolutely despise getting sand, grass, or any other outdoor element in my food and drinks. I already know what you’re thinking, high-maintenance, much? So you can imagine how excited I was to discover the Nice C Folding Table.