Colonial Downs Entries, Monday July 26th, 2021

The weather in Tokyo will be rainy today as we look for a high of 88 degrees. The main events in today's olympic action include a water polo match between Team USA vs China. Also, we will see the mens gymnastics final play out. The women's Triathlon finals will be held today and the qualifying rounds of Mens Beach Volleyball are expected to take place.