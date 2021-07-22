Cancel
Colonial Downs Entries, Monday July 26th, 2021

By The Associated Press
Frankfort Times
 12 days ago

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 2Magnolia Midnight (M), 119C. Hernandezx-x-xDallas Stewart4/1. 3Leoville (M), 119M. Sanchezx-x-xMichael Stidham9/2. 4Cryptic Creed , 119J. Acostax-x-xMary Lightner20/1. 5High Stock , 119F. Lynchx-x-xH. Motion4/1. 6Hungry Henry , 119J. Pimentelx-x-xJohn Ortiz12/1. 7Conagher (M), 119J. Rocco, Jr.3-2-2Michael Tomlinson3/1. 8Swift Dancer , 119V. Rosales3-4-3Carlos Munoz20/1. Copyright 2021 The Associated...

