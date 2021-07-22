How much RRF money was actually approved for priority groups?

If you don’t like being tied down to one career path, there’s good news: our bachelor’s degree in business is designed to give you options. Over the course of your degree, you’ll build a solid foundation in everything from accounting and economics to marketing and communications. So, you’ll graduate from your Bachelor of Science in Business program ready to pursue your career. You'll learn how to: • Consider the right and wrong ways to solve business problems • Use business concepts to help your organization grow • Help different areas of your organization to collaborate • Adapt to changes in the global business environment • Use your personal values to impact business decisions When you earn your Bachelor of Science in Business (BSB), you’ll be equipped with a concrete set of skills you can apply on the job. Thinking of an MBA down the road? Our MBA Bridge program lets you take three graduate-level courses in your BSB program, saving you time and money. You could earn both degrees in just over five years. Our BSB has been reaffirmed for accreditation until 2027 by the Accreditation Council for Business Schools and Programs (ACBSP), ensuring the quality of your education. LOCKED-IN TUITION $398 Cost Per Credit: Keep the same fixed, affordable tuition from start to finish of your degree program, even if it takes longer than you planned. That’s our promise: no matter what surprises life brings; you can count on us.