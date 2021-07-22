Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Small Business

How much RRF money was actually approved for priority groups?

By Ty West
Posted by 
Sacramento Business Journal
Sacramento Business Journal
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A closer look at data from the Small Business Administration shows how priority groups fared. which state's companies secured the most funding and which restaurants were approved for the maximum $10 million from the program.

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Sacramento Business Journal

Sacramento Business Journal

Sacramento, CA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
235K+
Views
ABOUT

The Sacramento Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/sacramento
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Small Business
News Break
Economy
Related
Credits & LoansFresno Business Journal

BLOG: PPP forgiveness goes online, but will banks participate?

If you are a business owner who received a Paycheck Protection Program loan of $150,000 or less, the U.S. Small Business Administration would like to make it easier to receive forgiveness for that loan. The SBA is launching its PPP Direct Forgiveness portal to the public on Wednesday. The new...
Small Businessnddist.com

The Financial Relief Program Distributors May Not Know Of

The majority of businesses have reopened their doors, but many continue to struggle with the lasting financial hardships brought on by the pandemic. The Employee Retention Credit (ERC), a tax credit designed to help businesses keep employees on the payroll, is providing substantial financial relief to organizations of all sizes.
Personal FinanceKTEN.com

How Much Money Should You Keep in Checking?

Your checking account should contain as much money as you need to cover your regular spending and avoid fees — but not so much that money sits in it each month without doing any work for you. Checking accounts serve as conduits between funds you receive (like paychecks) and spend (like bills). Therefore, how much money you keep in checking is an individual call based on your income, your expenses and your bank account’s requirements.
Small Businessbizjournals

People on the Move

SBA Loan Servicing Specialist at Alerus Financial Corporation. Alerus is pleased to announce it has expanded its SBA lending capabilities with the addition of Katie Behrend as SBA loan servicing specialist. In this role, Katie contributes her U.S. Small Business Administration loan program expertise to coordinate and properly execute loan closings in accordance with SBA standards. She also services SBA loans and ensures loan funds are properly disbursed to ensure the integrity of loan guarantees. Katie has 20 years of financial industry experience,
Small BusinessMyChesCo

Federal Government Awards $145.7 Billion in Contracting to Small Businesses

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Small Business Administration this week announced that the federal government exceeded its small business federal contracting goal, awarding 26.01 percent or $145.7 billion in federal contract dollars to small businesses, a $13 billion increase from the previous fiscal year. “Despite the fact that it’s been...
Economyfordcountyrecord.com

COMMUNITY FOUNDATION: How much money is enough?

Planning an inheritance has been, in essence, fairly easy for many Americans. Most have long assumed that “we’ll leave it all to the kids.”. Yet, these days many children tend to be just as successful, or even more so, than their parents. As a result, some parents have begun to realize that the long-standing formula of rearing children, living frugally, and saving as much as possible to leave an inheritance has changed.
Bonita Springs, FLWINKNEWS.com

Money Monday: How much wealth can moving unlock?

With remote work becoming more and more acceptable, even as offices are beginning to reopen, you might be asking yourself if it still makes sense to live near where you work. To provide advice on this topic is Stefan Contorno, senior vice president and partner of Touchstone Wealth Partners UBS – Bonita Springs.
Credits & Loansomahadailyrecord.com

SBA Announces Portal for Direct PPP Forgiveness

The U.S. Small Business Administration is launching a streamlined application portal to allow borrowers with Paycheck Protection Program loans of $150,000 or less through participating lenders to apply for forgiveness directly from the SBA. Leon Milobar, acting administration for Region 7, said that more than $4.6 billion in PPP loans...
Lexington, KYWTVQ

Application portal for small business stimulus grant program reopens Tuesday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – After a brief hiatus, Lexington’s Small Business Economic Recovery Grant Program application portal reopened on Tuesday. Commerce Lexington Inc. has been managing the grant program through its existing Access Loan small business financing program. Earlier this year, the Lexington-Fayette Urban County Council approved $2.5 million for the program and then recently allocated an additional $2.5 million to continue this important small business recovery effort.
CollegesPosted by
Sacramento Business Journal

Bachelor of Science in Business

If you don’t like being tied down to one career path, there’s good news: our bachelor’s degree in business is designed to give you options. Over the course of your degree, you’ll build a solid foundation in everything from accounting and economics to marketing and communications. So, you’ll graduate from your Bachelor of Science in Business program ready to pursue your career. You'll learn how to: • Consider the right and wrong ways to solve business problems • Use business concepts to help your organization grow • Help different areas of your organization to collaborate • Adapt to changes in the global business environment • Use your personal values to impact business decisions When you earn your Bachelor of Science in Business (BSB), you’ll be equipped with a concrete set of skills you can apply on the job. Thinking of an MBA down the road? Our MBA Bridge program lets you take three graduate-level courses in your BSB program, saving you time and money. You could earn both degrees in just over five years. Our BSB has been reaffirmed for accreditation until 2027 by the Accreditation Council for Business Schools and Programs (ACBSP), ensuring the quality of your education. LOCKED-IN TUITION $398 Cost Per Credit: Keep the same fixed, affordable tuition from start to finish of your degree program, even if it takes longer than you planned. That’s our promise: no matter what surprises life brings; you can count on us.
TV Showsculvercityobserver.com

Newsom Approves Money for Studios

Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a bill on Wednesday that provides an extra $330 million for the film and TV industry, and also carries a new incentive to promote diversity on sets. Newsom signed the bill at Sunset Gower Studios in Hollywood. The bill includes a new $150 million tax credit...

Comments / 0

Community Policy