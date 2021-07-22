Drive for 5: Castroneves to chase 5th Indy 500 with MSR

INDIANAPOLIS — Helio Castroneves will race for a record fifth Indianapolis 500 in 2022 with Meyer Shank Racing. Castroneves, who won his record-tying fourth Indy 500 in May, has agreed to a full season ride with Meyer Shank. Castroneves only has a partial schedule this season with Meyer Shank and has not raced since he joined A.J. Foyt, Al Unser Sr. and Rick Mears, his former mentor at Team Penske, as the only four-time winners of “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing.” He’s next scheduled to race in August at Nashville.