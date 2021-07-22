Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Washington, DC

Trinity Washington University pays off $1.8M in student debt, with more to come

By Hannah Denham
Posted by 
Washington Business Journal
Washington Business Journal
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

President Pat McGuire says more help for students struggling to pay tuition and make other ends meet will be delivered soon.

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Washington Business Journal

Washington Business Journal

Washington, DC
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
157K+
Views
ABOUT

The Washington Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/washington
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
Washington, DC
Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Student Debt
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Education
Related
CollegesPosted by
The Hill

New York to forgive $125M in student loan debt

Gov. Cuomo announced a new program that will eliminate millions in student debt. Using funds from the American Rescue Plan, some eligible students will also be able to receive pandemic financial support. Total U.S. outstanding student loan debt amounts to about $1.6 trillion. On Thursday evening, New York state leadership...
Charlotte, NCMiami Herald

N. Carolina HBCU to pay off pandemic-related student debt

Another historically Black university in North Carolina has announced it will pay off all outstanding balances for students as a response to pandemic-related debt. Johnson C. Smith University will cancel about $300,000 in debts, The Charlotte Observer reported Friday. Earlier this month, Livingstone College in Salisbury said it would forgive...
Connecticut StateEyewitness News

CSCU to forgive $17 million of student debt

HARTFORD, Ct. (WFSB) - Connecticut State Colleges and Universities (CSCU) President Terrence Cheng announced on July, 20 that debt which community college students took on or could not repay because of the pandemic will be forgiven. The debt will be paid with federal Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund (HEERF) money...
Milwaukee, WIFOX6Now.com Milwaukee

MATC forgives student debt, $6M+ from pandemic

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Area Technical College announced on Tuesday, July 27 that it will forgive $5.75 million of debt owed to the college by students who attended MATC during the pandemic, using federal COVID-19 relief dollars awarded to the institution by the U.S. Department of Education’s Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund (HEERF III).
CollegesWLWT 5

Northern Kentucky University forgiving student debt accumulated during pandemic

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. — Northern Kentucky University is eliminating $600,000 in student debt accumulated during the pandemic as part of a $3 million equity initiative. The initiative is using federal COVID-19 relief funds to prioritize students impacted the most during the pandemic. The first initiative is eliminating $600,000 in student...
Atlanta, GAwgxa.tv

Clark Atlanta University students to receive partial student debt forgiveness

ATLANTA, Ga. -- Clark Atlanta University students and recent graduates will get a break on their bills as the Atlanta institution joined some other schools across the nation in forgiving student debt. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that Clark Atlanta on Friday announced that it’s clearing all student account balances for...
CollegesWTOK-TV

Tougaloo uses CARES Act funds to help students pay debt, fees

TOUGALOO, Miss. (WLBT) - Students at Tougaloo College are getting some much-needed help paying down debt. The school is using Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding to assist with outstanding balances. The money is for students enrolled during the 2021 spring and summer semesters, Tougaloo says. “Our...
CollegesIsland Packet Online

NC Central joins ranks of schools using COVID relief funds to pay off student debt

N.C. Central University has cleared more than $10 million in student debt, using federal COVID-19 relief funds to help a fourth of the student population. “NCCU is committed to student success and this effort speaks to student access and success, one of four focus areas included in the university’s strategic plan,” NCCU Chancellor Johnson O. Akinleye said in a statement announcing the aid. “Students have experienced unprecedented difficulties during the pandemic and easing the financial burden of students will have a long-lasting impact.”
Misenheimer, NCIndependent Tribune

Pfeiffer eliminates debt for more than 225 students

MISENHEIMER — More than 225 students at Pfeiffer University have had their school debts eliminated, university administrators announced Thursday. About $425,000 in unpaid tuition and fees were relieved through funds obtained from a Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund (HEERF) federal grant. The students affected were those with unpaid balances and enrolled at the university between March 13, 2020, and July 19 of this year.
Connecticut Statewshu.org

Connecticut University System Plans To Forgive $17M In Student Loan Debt

The state university system in Connecticut said it will forgive about $17 million worth of student loan debt that students took on during the COVID-19 pandemic. Officials in the Connecticut State Colleges and Universities system say about 18,000 community college students will have their debt forgiven. There are no conditions attached, and students don’t have to enroll in any future classes.
Hanceville, ALCBS42.com

Wallace State Community College pays off more than 600 students’ tuition

HANCEVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — Wallace State Community College has now cleared the outstanding account balances for 644 students from the past semester. The college announced the tuition forgiveness Tuesday saying the school used funding from the US Department of Education’s Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund (HEERF) to pay off more than $585,000. WSCC says this was done to help students further their education.
New Orleans, LAbizneworleans.com

Dillard University to Cover Eligible Students’ Pandemic Debt

NEW ORLEANS (press release) — Dillard University will cover eligible students’ pandemic debt incurred from March 2020. The University was afforded this opportunity through the Higher Education Emergency Relief (HEERF) supplemental grant. The grant’s total amount exceeds $485,000. Students who have outstanding balances and charges from March 2020 will be cleared, enabling them to register for Fall 2021 classes or graduate within a certain time-period. Students who are awarded this grant but no longer attend Dillard University will have the opportunity to re-enroll at the University to finish their education.
Jefferson City, MOnewspressnow.com

Lincoln University forgives student debt with CARES Act funds

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) Lincoln University said Thursday that it is wiping out $1.5 million in student debt using federal coronavirus relief funding. The money covers the debts of about 930 students who owe money for semesters from spring 2020 through this summer. The university said in a news release that the move "provides one less worry for students in these current times."
Hudson County, NJNJBIZ

HCCC erases $4.8M in student debt

Hudson County Community College erased $4,861,188 in outstanding debt for approximately 4,800 students, covering all outstanding balances for the spring, summer, and fall 2020, as well as spring 2021 semesters. HCCC President Chris Reber said in a July 26 announcement that the expungement was extended to all students, regardless of...
Collegesthecharlottepost.com

Johnson C. Smith University to forgive $300,000 in student debt

Johnson C. Smith University is forgiving $300,000 in debt for students enrolled between March 2020 and June 2021. The school provided more than $6.4 million in financial aid since transitioning to remote learning at the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. Johnson C. Smith University is attacking student debt. The school...
Holly Springs, MSWREG

Rust College pays off more than $150,000 in student debt

HOLLY SPRINGS, Miss. — College isn’t cheap, but for some Rust College students there is a little less to worry about. “This is a huge deal. I think we are seeing now, more than ever, how important higher education is,” said Tiffani Perry, Chief of Staff at Rust College. Rust...
CollegesWREG

University paying tuition, housing for vaccinated students

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — The University of Southern Mississippi is offering students the chance to get money off their tuition and room and board if they get the COVID-19 vaccine. Each week until Oct. 15, the names of five vaccinated students will be drawn for the chance to win a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy