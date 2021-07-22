Trinity Washington University pays off $1.8M in student debt, with more to come

NEW ORLEANS (press release) — Dillard University will cover eligible students’ pandemic debt incurred from March 2020. The University was afforded this opportunity through the Higher Education Emergency Relief (HEERF) supplemental grant. The grant’s total amount exceeds $485,000. Students who have outstanding balances and charges from March 2020 will be cleared, enabling them to register for Fall 2021 classes or graduate within a certain time-period. Students who are awarded this grant but no longer attend Dillard University will have the opportunity to re-enroll at the University to finish their education.