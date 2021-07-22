NFL sends strong message to teams and players: Get the vaccine
The NFL on Thursday sent a very strong message to its teams and players: Get the vaccine. As teams begin reporting for training camp before the 2021 season, the NFL sent out a no-nonsense memo that was obtained by NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. The biggest news from it was that if a team has a COVID-19 outbreak among unvaccinated players and a game cannot be rescheduled, that team is subject to forfeit the game. And if a game gets canceled because of COVID-19, none of the players from that game will get paid.www.nbcsports.com
Comments / 0