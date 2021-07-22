Pokémon Unite: How to fix connection errors on Nintendo Switch

If you're here, that probably means you've been having a really frustrating experience trying to play Pokémon Unite. Internet connection errors are common, but fortunately, there are some things you can do that might fix the issue so you can get back to playing one of the best Pokémon games on Nintendo Switch. Most of these are quick fixes that won't take you more than a couple of minutes to test out. Try each option out in the order they appear to see if it helps.