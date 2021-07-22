Cancel
Company issues recall for several brands of muffins due to listeria concerns

By Jocelyn Brumbaugh
Wbaltv.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGive and Go Prepared Foods Corp. has announced a voluntary recall of certain muffins due to listeria contamination concerns. According to a recall notice on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration website, the nationwide recall is limited to certain products that were sold in stores nationwide. The products include individual, twin packs and cases of muffins labeled under Uncle Wally's, 7 Eleven Selects, The Worthy Crumb, Stop n Shop, Freshness Guaranteed, Great Value and Marketside.

